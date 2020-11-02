This Month at Heritage Middle School, some new things have happened but, we are still getting to enjoy and be involved in previous activities.
Basketball tryouts for the boys and girls teams took place and baseball tryouts occurred. Congratulations are in order to all those who participated and for those who made the team. Everyone is happy we are still getting to participate in these activities and find ways to adapt to the changes and move around that.
One really awesome thing happened which benefited many in East Tennessee as well as those at HMS through the experience. The teachers did a Second Harvest Food Donation. All the staff was challenged to bring in 10 items of food. All together the school donated 653 pounds of food to Second Harvest. Each staff member who brought in 10 non-perishable food items gets to wear jeans for the months of October and November.
Principal Amber Williams said, “HMS staff considered this a win-win in their eyes! Not only did they get to donate, but it’s always fun to wear jeans. “
Temperature checks are now being done on Monday and Thursday of every week. Williams also gave a huge thank-you to our parents and guardians for their support.
Everyone at Heritage is excited for basketball season to get started up again this year and to host the Elementary School Tournament in December. Teachers all over our school, pitch in to help this time of year. “Masks are highly encouraged at sporting events,” Williams said. All in all, everyone at HMS is excited for sports starting back and all of the exciting activities we are getting to experience.
Congratulations to Julian Allen for being chosen for “Football Coach of the Year.” He is one of the gym coaches at HMS, the girls JV basketball coach and a football coach. Williams received a “Spotlight on Excellence Award” for being a great leader, having a positive attitude, a great work ethic and for being a great team player.
