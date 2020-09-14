As a new school year begins at Maryville Christian School, new arrivals are abundant. While school looks different due to the coronavirus, good things are coming out of the start of the year. Two new principals arrived at MCS for the new school year. The families and staff of MCS are excited to welcome these new additions and get to know the newest members of the leadership team.
Principal Kevin Baute has taken over the leadership of the middle and high school. Baute is originally from Murfreesboro. His favorite subject in school was history. As his biggest mentors growing up were teachers and coaches, he felt led to pursue a career in Christian education.
Baute recently answered what he liked most about being a principal. He said, “There’s something new every day.”
That is quite exciting that there are still new experiences after 20 years in the classroom. When asked what he thinks makes MCS different from any of the other private schools he has worked at, he said that more students were open about their faith. He hopes to continue to shape the culture of the school towards being a place where students feel comfortable being authentic. Baute wants to make sure that MCS is not only a school but a place that has a lasting impact on students.
Elementary principal Dana Wallace also arrived this year. Wallace began her career as a private music teacher but fell in love with teaching in the classroom. She has shown that one of her biggest missions for the elementary school is to make learning fun, exciting, and engaging. Wallace strives to create an atmosphere that celebrates educating the next generation. Wallace says it is important that the teachers care about the students. She says that has been evident at MCS. The biggest thing she wants to share with her students is that by making school enjoyable they can obtain a love of learning.
One thing that both Baute and Wallace said they enjoyed about being principals was being able to still connect with the students even though they are not in a classroom. To quote Wallace, “I love that I still get to interact with students, but I also like that I get to invest in teachers.” They share a passion for helping students learn and grow in their faith. MCS is excited to see what is in store for the new school year as two new principals are welcomed onto staff.
