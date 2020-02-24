Prom is coming up for Maryville High School. To further encourage hype for the dance, the schools holds an annual Prom fashion show. This year the show was held Feb. 12 during a morning activity period. It took place in the auditorium and was put together by the Prom committee of Maryville High School. The event consisted of select students modeling dresses and suits from Gilded Gown. There were also multiple raffle drawings that took place, which allowed students to win things like flowers, nail appointments, and even prom tickets. It was a fun event that allowed students to take a break from classes and have fun with friends while seeing the latest prom wear.
Maryville High School also hosted its college fair on Feb. 13. The college fair took place in the library through first and second block. Teachers could bring their students by during class or individual students could drop by during the morning break. The fair featured many colleges from University of Tennessee to Carson Newman to King University. Each college had their own table station where they gave out flyers, pens and other merchandises. Students could rotate through the fair asking any questions they may have to the college representatives. This annual event allows Maryville High School students to see their options for colleges, get a wide range of information about the colleges and get any questions they may have answered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.