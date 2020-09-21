This week we will see Maryville High School students showcase their school spirit by dressing up in support for the homecoming game this Friday, Sept. 25.
Monday students joined in on “Maui Monday,” in which they grabbed their Hawaiian shirts and donned their leis to embody the Hawaiian spirit. Today, Sept. 22, we will partner with our friends to coordinate outfits for “Twin Tuesday.” Wednesday, Sept. 23, we will take a turn back to the Wild West, wearing our flannels, jeans, and cowboy boots on “Western Wednesday.”
Since next week is also College Application Week, students are encouraged to represent their favorite colleges with attire on “College Day,” Thursday, Sept. 24. Finally, on Friday, Sept. 25, to wish our Rebels good luck and to show even more school spirit students will wear class colors: white for sophomores, red for juniors and black for seniors.
In our homecoming game, we will play Farragut High School. Kick-off will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be on sale later this week and are available to all students. Students shouldn’t wait too long, though, because Student Section tickets run out fast, and you won’t want to miss the action.
While we may not be having a homecoming dance, we are still helping our community with Homecoming Court. Each year a handful of Maryville High School girls raise money for charities of their choosing. This year we have six girls competing to raise the most money and claim the title of Homecoming Queen. These include sophomores Bailey Hasty and Kendall Whitehead, junior Lauren Myers, and seniors Kamryn Hunt, Chesney Lingerfelt, and Emma Oliver. The charities these girls are raising money for are Homeless Veteran Pantry, Isaiah 117 House (Blount County), Save the Children, the Jed Foundation, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Tailgating Against Cancer, respectively.
Best of luck to all of these girls, and we cannot wait to see all of the good their work will do.
