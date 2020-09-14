Maryville High, including freshmen at Maryville Junior High school, is offering a new musical theater class after school this semester. Teacher Clarissa Feldt has wanted to have a musical theater class for Maryville High since she started teaching. The dream became reality for the 2020-2021 school year.
“I think that musical theater is necessary for education. It brings so many people together. We get people from theater, from choir, dancers, designers, all kinds of people,” Feldt said.
The fundraiser, “Bring Back Musicals” was arranged last year to raise money for the class. Alumni, administrators, students from choir and orchestra and fellow teachers all helped out. This was just a portion of who came in support, and in the end they raised approximately $2,600, enough money to start the class.
Toward the end of last school year, any high school students could audition to join, including the upcoming freshmen at the junior high. Auditions were to be held in person in March, but due to COVID-19, the auditions had to be held virtually.
The class was originally going to put on the production of “Fiddler on the Roof,” but due to the circumstances of the pandemic, the show had to be put off. Instead, the students are working to produce a virtual showcase.
This school year, the students have already performed dance routines, practiced scenes, and are currently learning songs to perform.
