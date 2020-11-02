Union Grove Middle School has been quite busy the first few months of school, participating in College Application and Career Exploration Week and Sixth Grade Gardening Skills Class.
College Application and Career Exploration Week took place Sep. 21 through Sep. 25. The week of activities had students considering their future careers, businesses they might work for, colleges they may attend and the college education they might be considering for their future careers.
On Monday, teachers talked to their classes about why they became a teacher and the education they obtained in order to teach. On Tuesday, teachers discussed with their students if they had considered what they wanted to do after high school. Wearing a business organization shirt from a place that students might work after high school was the teachers’ main topic on Wednesday, which started the conversation of career straight out of high school.
Come Thursday, teachers wore shirts representing their favorite academic institution and/or where they attended college. On Friday, teachers wore shirts supporting William Blount High School, the feeder school for Union Grove Middle students. The idea behind College and Career Exploration Week was to get students talking and thinking about what their plans may entail after high school, which is not too far off for our UGMS Wildcats.
Sixth Grade Gardening Skills Class, led by two of our sixth grade teachers, Mrs. Segar and Mrs. McKee, currently has students working to grow, harvest and plant different flowers, plants and crops on the UGMS campus. Students work to maintain flower beds at the entrance and around the staff parking area of the school; weeding, trimming, watering and tilling the plants and soil are their main duties. The class has many plans for their future projects as well, from establishing more school flowerbeds, and planting trees, shrubs, annuals, perennials and vegetables. This project has already provided the UGMS cafeteria with some fruit that has been served to our students during lunch. They also work to provide the needed shelter and water to any pollinators and native wildlife of the area.
October has passed as the leaves change and winter starts to touch the days. Union Grove Middle School is working to send many positive messages to its students and community as the month draws to a close. On Oct. 21, the teachers, students, and staff joined together to wear orange in support of Unity Day, promoting kindness, tolerance, and anti-bullying throughout the school.
From Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, Union Grove participated in Red Ribbon Week, dressing to show that Wildcats will not support or participate in the use of drugs. Monday had everyone wearing red to send the message do not do drugs. Tuesday had students “teaming up” against drugs as they wore a jersey or sports team gear. Helping your friends stay away from drugs was the theme on Wednesday as the students dress as a twin to another. Everyone showed drug free character on Thursday by wearing something Disney related, and Friday concluded Red Ribbon Week with school spirit day, pronouncing that Wildcats do not do drugs.
Along with Red Ribbon Week, Student Council sold pledge cards that allow students to show that they will stay drug free. Finally, students can design posters in the theme of “Be Happy, Be Brave, Be Drug Free” to submit to Mrs. Tillett, and the top 10 poster designers will get to attend a pizza party.
