As illness spreads around the county, William Blount Ninth Grade Academy is certainly along for the ride. Attendance is going down, and so are the immune systems of students catching the flu, but there is hope. Actions as simple as washing your hands regularly can help keep you safe from catching the virus.
Jessica White’s Health Science class has really started to see the importance of regular hand washing.
Recently, students swabbed different surfaces around the school and placed their samples in an incubator to see what was hidden under the surface of such ordinary objects. Students were shocked by the amount of bacteria that grew on surfaces as simple as the mouthpiece on the office phone.
There is no such thing as elimination of all bacteria, but preparing yourself can help keep you safe from the consequences of contamination.
Students have recently returned from two days off from school due to illness, and while a day off is well appreciated, the flu is nothing to celebrate and neither is cramming in all of your classes.
So take the time to wash your hands regularly; it might be the difference between good health and the flu.
