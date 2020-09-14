This week, Sept. 14-18, is “virtual/reality spirit week” at William Blount Ninth Grade Academy. Monday is pajama day, where students “dress up like a virtual learner,” and are given the opportunity to disregard dress code and wear sleepwear to school. Tuesday is college/career day, where students have the opportunity to display the career they would like to pursue through their clothing. Wednesday will be endless-summer, in which students may wear Hawaiian shirts, hats and sunglasses to reflect on the season. Thursday is Christmas in September. Students can brighten up this year by dressing up for the holiday season early. Finally, on Friday, students will wear orange and blue, the school colors, to show school spirit.
In other news, until December 2020 — or until funds run out — students are provided with free breakfast and lunch. A final important reminder is that Tuesday, Sept. 22, will be a virtual day for ninth-11th graders, since seniors will be taking the ACT test.
