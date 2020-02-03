The 4-H club in Blount County, which includes William Blount High School, has a lot coming up in the month of February. On Feb. 1 there was the Eastern Regional Public Speaking Contest for ninth to 12th grades. On Feb. 3, students in fourth-eighth grades were to compete in the Multi-County Public Speaking Contest.
The Horse Project Group Meeting is set for Feb. 6.
Then on Feb. 13, the Honor Club meets, followed by the 4-H meeting at William Blount High School on Feb. 28. The State Horse Bowl and Hippology Contest will take place Feb. 28 and 29.
The culinary class is doing a Valentine’s Day lunch for a group of senior citizens on Feb. 14.
Many groups have also sent talented students to participate in various All-East competitions in topics like band or choir. Congratulations to every student who made the auditions and are going to participate.
