Come “Bop to the Top” with William Blount High School at 7 p.m. from April 2–4 and at 2 p.m. on April 5. to enjoy our production of “High School Musical.” Pre-sale tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any cast or crew member. Tickets are $12 if purchased at the door. All technical elements of the production are student-run and created under the direction of Haley Miller. The play stars students Chris McCulloch as Troy Bolton, Hannah Bellknap as Gabriella Montez, Lily Durman as Sharpay Evans, Colin Alexander Hood as Ryan Evans, Dakota Bishop as Chad Danforth and Lauren Ward as Taylor McKessie.
The show is family-friendly and a guaranteed to be a great time. The students involved in the production have put in many hours of hard work and dedication to make sure that everyone will leave with a smile on their face and a song in their hearts.
Audiences will find themselves clapping along to the catchy tunes and tapping a foot to the beat. This early 2000s Disney Channel classic is one to remember and will truly make us feel like “we’re all in this together.”
