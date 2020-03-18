Fourth and Gill Tour of Homes: The 30th anniversary Fourth and Gill Tour of Homes in Knoxville has been postponed until Sunday, Sept. 20. The tour will include nine private homes and lofts, one historic church and the HGTV Oasis home. Cost to attend is $12 in advance or $15 the day of the event. Visit FourthAndGillwordpress.com.
Consignment sale: East Maryville Baptist Church has made the decision to postpone its annual Spring Kids/Teens Consignment Sale that was originally set for March 27-28 at the church. A new date will be announced soon.
Daffodil show: The East Tennessee Daffodil Society’s daffodil show scheduled for March 21 at First United Methodist Church of Maryville has been canceled as the church has closed for all events due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Knoxville Museum of Art: To support efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Knoxville Museum of Art will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 16, and will remain closed until further notice. All events and programs scheduled through April 1 have been cancelled or postponed. Updates at www.knoxart.org and on the knoxart social media sites.
Spring Fling: The Blount County Historical Museum has decided to postpone the March 28 Spring Fling due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, which has been declared a national emergency. The event has been rescheduled from 4-8 p.m. for May 2.
Everett Senior Center: In accordance with CDC recommendations, and to follow guidelines shared by the joint governments of Blount County, Everett Senior Center in Maryville will be closed March 17 through March 27. This includes ballroom dances and classes. After that date, a determination will be made on when the center is ready to open as usual. The two-week period will allow the staff to deep clean the entire facility and limit public interaction in an effort to reduce the risk of the spread of the virus in the community.
Alcoa Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast: The 29th annual Alcoa Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast that was to take place on Saturday, April 4, at Alcoa High School, has now been postponed due to concerns over coronavirus. Pancake breakfast chairman Brad Smith said it will likely be rescheduled for a later date.
Our Lady of Fatima Spring Market: Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church’s Spring Market set for March 21 and 22 has been canceled. The church, located in Alcoa, hopes to be able to reschedule for a later date.
Townsend Community Cleanup: Due to the current coronavirus epidemic, Keep Blount Beautiful’s Townsend Community Cleanup scheduled for March 21 has been canceled. It will be rescheduled for a later date.
Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore: The museum is closed until further notice.
Area 15 Special Olympics track and field: The event originally set for April 8 has been canceled.
