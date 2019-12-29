Clubs, Organizations
(REO) REFERRAL EXCELLENCE ORGANIZATION: Group focusing on “professional networking at its best,” meets 8 a.m. Fridays at the Blount County Public Library. Guests are welcome. For more information, contact Marc Smitherman, 566-1663.
MARYVILLE KIWANIS CLUB: Meets noon Tuesdays at Green Meadow Country Club. For more information, visit www.maryvillekiwanis.org.
WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF BLOUNT COUNTY: Meets 11:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of month. All writers welcome. Bring excerpts of your work. For more information, call Bob at 983-5724.
BLOUNT BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS: Meets 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Courtyard Grill, 3749 Alcoa Highway.
MARYVILLE BUSINESS SHARE: Maryville’s free small-business referral group meets 8 a.m. the second Thursday of month at 2724 E. Broadway, Maryville. For more information, contact Petula at pcroyallady@iglide.net.
Music, Dancing
ALNWICK COMMUNITY CENTER KARAOKE: Karaoke is held at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at a cost of $3 per person. Concessions are available.
SQUARE DANCING: The Wagonwheeler Western Square Dance Club dances 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Springbrook Gym in Alcoa. For information call Heather Courtney at 865-313-7692 or email kkcdc.astdir@hotmail.com.
Self-Help, Support Groups
EDITOR’S NOTE: For a listing of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon and Al-Ateen meetings, please see this section every Wednesday.
WW (Formerly Weight Watchers): Meetings are held 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, and at 8 and 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays at Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Drive in Maryville. Weigh-ins are 30 minutes prior to meeting times. Everyone welcome.
WW (Formerly Weight Watchers): Meets Thursdays at Maryville Church of Christ. Weigh-in will be at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9 a.m. Bette Pagett is leader.
TOPS No. TN 0390, EAST ALCOA: Meets Tuesdays at East Alcoa Baptist Church. Weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. Program at 10:15 a.m. For information, call 379-8329 or 982-3172.
TOPS No. TN 0404 NICKEL POINT: Meets Tuesdays at Chilhowee View Community Center. Weigh-in at 5:30 p.m. Program at 6 p.m. For information, call 983-3244.
TOPS No. TN 0334, MARYVILLE: Meets Thursdays at Monte Vista Baptist Church. Weigh-in at 5:30 p.m. Program at 6:30 p.m. Call 216-0285 or 209-5803.
CHRISTIAN SUPPORT GROUP FOR PARENTS OF CHILDREN WITH SPECIAL NEEDS: Meets 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays at Fairview United Methodist Church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road. For information and to RSVP child care needs, 983-2080.
