Class, Family, Other Reunions
THOMPSON FAMILY REUNION: The event set for June 13 at Pearson Springs Park has been postponed to later in the year. A new date will be announced.
Clubs, Organizations
ALCOA HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI ORGANIZATION: Will not meet on May 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Plans are to resume meeting in June. Meetings are held at Shoney’s on Alcoa Highway.
Decoration Day
CALDERWOOD CEMETERY ASSOCIATION: Decoration Day will be held Sunday, May 3, with social distancing guidelines encouraged. Donations to the cemetery can be made out to Calderwood Cemetery and sent to Micky Jones, 1006 Walker School Road, Maryville TN 37803.
NEW PROVIDENCE PRIMITIVE BAPTIST CHURCH: Decoration Day will be observed May 1-3. There will be no Sunday service.
BAKER’S CREEK CEMETERY ASSOCIATION: Decoration Day originally set for May 3 has been postponed. Graves can be decorated May 2 and 3. Donations can be mailed to Jim S. Hall, 6005 Old Niles Ferry Pike, Greenback TN 37742.
Self-Help, Support Groups
HAVEN HOUSE: Offers an adult therapeutic support group and a child therapeutic support group on Mondays to victims and survivors of domestic abuse, facilitated by licensed therapist. Call the outreach office at 983-6818. A 24-hour crisis hotline is also available at 982-1087.
