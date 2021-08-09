Class, Family, Other Reunions
TOWNSEND HIGH SCHOOL: Will hold its homecoming from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the old high school building in Townsend. All classes, 1927-1977, are invited along with former teachers.
Walland High School
Class of 1965: Will hold a reunion on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Townsend Community Center. For more information, call Delores Russell McCarter at 865-719-9645.
FRIENDSVILLE HIGH
SCHOOL CLASS OF 1957: Will hold its reunion at 6 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 2344 Mentor Road, Louisville. For more information, call Jane Chadwick at 865-980-9728.
HERITAGE HIGH SCHOOL
CLASSES 1978-1989: A Legends Reunion will take place on Saturday, Sept. 4, for the classes covering 1979-1989. There will be tours of the school and then a slow ride (motorcycles, classic cars, Jeeps, etc.) through town to Smoky Mountain Speedway. There will be food trucks, a deejay and live music. For more information, visit heri tagehigh80sreunion.com.
Everett High School
Class of 1960: Will hold its reunion at noon on Sept. 25 at Green Meadow Country Club. For more information, contact Sylvia Williamson Garland at 865-984-2284 or sylviagarland@hotmail.com, or Karen Gregory Axley at 865-548-0254 or karen.axley@charter.net.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL
CLASSES OF 1962-1965: Will hold a class reunion on Oct. 2 at Everett High School gymnasium. Cost is $15 per person. Payments should be made to EHS Class of 1963, 841 Summer Hill Drive, Friendsville, TN 37737. For more information, contact Deitra Heaton Cooper at 865-982-1835 or coo perdlc@aol.com.
WALLAND HIGH SCHOOL
CLASS OF 1967: Will hold its reunion on Saturday, Oct. 9, at The Barn in Big Valley Campground in Townsend. Gates will open by noon. For more information, contact David Ledbetter at 865-661-0468 or Harold Manning at 865-982-2674.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL
CLASS OF 1970: Has rescheduled its reunion for Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6-10 p.m. at Green Meadow Country Club, Alcoa. Cost is $40 per person and dress is casual. Make payment to EHS Class of 1970 Reunion, c/o Chris Sawyer, 217 Jackson Hills Drive, Maryville, TN 37804.
MARYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASSES OF 1970-1975: The reunion has been rescheduled for Oct. 23 at the Airport Hilton. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased art reunionmanager.net or by check to MHS Reunion, 1065 Regent Circle, Maryville, TN 37803.
Clubs, Organizations
FAITH STITCHERS: Meet at 11:30 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Houston Memorial Presbyterian Church, 813 Front St., Maryville. This is a chapter of Crochet for Cancer. For more information, visit them on Facebook at Faith Stitchers or email FaithStitchers@gmail.com.
MORNING CUP TOASTMASTERS: Meets 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Vienna Coffeehouse, 212 College St., Maryville. For more information, call Jane Knight at 865-386-3502 or Michelle Bingham at 865-567-7691.
BLOUNT COUNTY DEMOCRATS: The Blount County Democratic Party Executive Committee meets via Zoom for the time being at 6:30 p.m. on second Thursday of month. For the meeting link, email blount coountydemocrats@gmail.com. More information is found at blounttndp.org.
AMVETS POST 22: Meets 3 p.m. the third Sunday of month at the Post located at the entrance to Royal Oaks on U.S. Highway 411 South. All veterans are invited to join. Bring a copy of your DD214 to the meeting. Student veterans join for free.
ALCOA KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon Thursdays at Airport Hilton. For more information, visit www.alcoaki wanis.org.
BLOUNT COUNTY SCOTTISH
RITE CLUB: Meets 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of month at New Providence Lodge in Maryville.
TOWNSEND FOOTHILLS
KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesday of month at Highland Manor Inn conference center. Townsend. For more information, call 865-216-1899.
THE FOOTHILLS QUILTERS: Meets 10 a.m. the first and third Thursday of month at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
Health, Fitness
MENTAL HEALTH AND SUICIDE PREVENTION ALLIANCE OF BLOUNT COUNTY: Meets noon to 1 p.m. first Friday of month at Blount Partnership, 201 S. Washington St., Maryville. The group is dedicated to improving mental health and preventing suicide through awareness, direct action and advocacy. Those interested in working toward the case are welcome.
Self-Help, Support Groups
PJ PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP OF BLOUNT COUNTY: Meets 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of month at Shannondale Community Center. The group is for patients, care partners and anyone else affected by Parkinson’s disease. For more information, contact Isabell Senft-Daniel at 865-765-9444 or isabellsenftdaniel@gmail.com or Parkie House Office at 865-621-7666, pjparkinsonsgroup@gmail.com.
HAVEN HOUSE: Offers an educational class for victims and survivors of domestic violence and community members who are interested in learning about the cycle of violence and how they can help loved ones. For more information, contact the outreach office at 983-6818. A 24-hour crisis hotline is also available at 982-1087.
EDITOR’S NOTE: For a listing of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon and Al-Ateen meetings, please see this section every Wednesday.
Et cetera ...
FRIDAY AT THE MOVIES: Everett Senior Center offers free movies from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every third Friday at the center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Call the office at 865-983-9422 to see what movies will be playing. There is no cost to attend, but reservations are required by calling the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.