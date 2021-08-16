Class, Family, Other Reunions
MARYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
CLASS OF 1980: Will hold its reunion on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25. The event will include a reception at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the corner of Lawrence Avenue and South Cedar Street, followed by the homecoming football game against Science Hill. The Saturday events will include a tour of MHS at 10 a.m., reception at 6 p.m. at Preservation Plaza and catered dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at mhs40year reunion.wixsite.com.
HENRY AND ELIZABETH TAYLOR TEFFETELLER FAMILY REUNION: The reunion set for Oct. 3 has been canceled.
FRIENDSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
CLASS OF 1957: Will hold its reunion at 6 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 2344 Mentor Road, Louisville. For more information, call Jane Chadwick at 865-980-9728.
HERITAGE HIGH SCHOOL
CLASSES 1979-1989: A Legends Reunion will take place on Saturday, Sept. 4, for the classes covering 1979-1989. There will be tours of the school and then a slow ride (motorcycles, classic cars, Jeeps, etc.) through town to Smoky Mountain Speedway. There will be food trucks, a deejay and live music. For more information, visit
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL
CLASS OF 1956: Will hold a picnic/reunion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Springbrook Park pavilion in Alcoa. Lunch will be served at noon. Bring own food and drinks along with lawn chairs. For more information, call Jo Anne and Ken White at 865-982-6864.
Everett High School
Class of 1960: Will hold its reunion at noon on Sept. 25 at Green Meadow Country Club. For more information, contact Sylvia Williamson Garland at 865-984-2284 or sylviagarland@hotmail.com, or Karen Gregory Axley at 865-548-0254 or karen.axley@charter.net.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL
CLASSES OF 1962-1965: Will hold a class reunion on Oct. 2 at Everett High School gymnasium. Cost is $15 per person. Payments should be made to EHS Class of 1963, 841 Summer Hill Drive, Friendsville, TN 37737. For more information, contact Deitra Heaton Cooper at 865-982-1835 or cooperdlc@aol.com.
WALLAND HIGH SCHOOL
CLASS OF 1967: Will hold its reunion on Saturday, Oct. 9, at The Barn in Big Valley Campground in Townsend. Gates will open by noon. For more information, contact David Ledbetter at 865-661-0468 or Harold Manning at 865-982-2674.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL
CLASS OF 1970: Has rescheduled its reunion from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30,from 6-10 p.m. at Green Meadow Country Club, Alcoa. Cost is $40 per person and dress is casual. Make payment to EHS Class of 1970 Reunion, c/o Chris Sawyer, 217 Jackson Hills Drive, Maryville, TN 37804.
MARYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
CLASSES OF 1970-1975: The reunion has been rescheduled for Oct. 23 at the Airport Hilton. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased art reunionmanager.net or by check to MHS Reunion, 1065 Regent Circle, Maryville, TN 37803. The cutoff date for tickets is Sept. 25.
Clubs, Organizations
FAITH STITCHERS: Meets at 11:30 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m.at Houston Memorial Presbyterian Church, 813 Front St., Maryville. This is a chapter of Crochet for Cancer. For more information, visit them on Facebook at Faith Stitchers or email FaithStitchers@gmail.com.
MORNING CUP TOASTMASTERS: Meets 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Vienna Coffeehouse, 212 College St., Maryville. For more information, call Jane Knight at 865-386-3502 or Michelle Bingham at 865-567-7691.
BLOUNT COUNTY DEMOCRATS: The Blount County Democratic Party Executive Committee meets via Zoom for the time being at 6:30 p.m. on second Thursday of month. For the meeting link, email blountco ountydemocrats@gmail.com. More information is found at blounttndp.org.
ALCOA KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon Thursdays at Airport Hilton. For more information, visit www.alcoakiwanis.org.
JOHN J. DUNCAN SR. MEMORIAL VFW POST NO. 10855: Meets 7 p.m. the second Thursday of month at First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road, across from Maryville Middle School. All former veterans of foreign wars in Blount County are invited to join. Bring a copy of DD 214, or orders for current active military personnel, on any meeting night.
TOWNSEND FOOTHILLS
KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesday of month at Highland Manor Inn conference center. Townsend. For more information, call 865-216-1899.
THE FOOTHILLS QUILTERS: Meets 10 a.m. the first and third Thursday of month at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
Food Events
THE WELCOME TABLE: A free community meal is held 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway in Maryville. The Welcome Table is also offered 5-6 p.m. Thursdays at Maryville First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road. All are welcome.
Et cetera ...
FRIDAY AT THE MOVIES: Everett Senior Center offers free movies from 1:30-3:30 p.m. every third Friday at the center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Call the office at 865-983-9422 to see what movies will be playing. There is no cost to attend, but reservations are required by calling the center.
