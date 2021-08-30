Classes Offered
CHAIR VOLLEYBALL: Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville, is offering chair volleyball the first and third Wednesdays of each month starting on Sept. 1. There is no cost to participate. Players are indoors and remain seated, providing a level playing field for all activity levels. Call 865-983-9422 for more information.
Class, Family, Other Reunions
PURKEY-STINNETT-LINGINFELTER FAMILY REUNION: The event scheduled for Sept. 4 at Zion Chapel Baptist Church has been canceled due to the rise in COVID cases. It will be rescheduled for spring or fall 2022.
MARYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
CLASS OF 1980: Will hold its reunion on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25. The event will include a reception at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the corner of Lawrence Avenue and South Cedar Street, followed by the homecoming football game against Science Hill. The Saturday events will include a tour of MHS at 10 a.m., reception at 6 p.m. at Preservation Plaza and catered dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at mhs40year reunion.wixsite.com.
HENRY AND ELIZABETH TAYLOR TEFFETELLER FAMILY REUNION: The reunion set for Oct. 3 has been canceled.
HERITAGE HIGH SCHOOL
CLASSES 1978-1989: A Legends Reunion will take place on Saturday, Sept. 4, for the classes covering 1979-1989. There will be tours of the school and then a slow ride (motorcycles, classic cars, Jeeps, etc.) through town to Smoky Mountain Speedway. There will be food trucks, a deejay and live music. For more information, visit heri tagehigh80sreunion.com.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL
CLASS OF 1956: Will hold a picnic/reunion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Springbrook Park pavilion in Alcoa. Lunch will be served at noon. Bring own food and drinks along with lawn chairs. For more information, call Jo Anne and Ken White at 865-982-6864.
Everett High School
Class of 1960: Will hold its reunion at noon on Sept. 25 at Green Meadow Country Club. For more information, contact Sylvia Williamson Garland at 865-984-2284 or sylviagarland@hotmail.com, or Karen Gregory Axley at 865-548-0254 or karen.axley@charter.net.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL
CLASSES OF 1962-1965: Will hold a class reunion on Oct. 2 at Everett High School gymnasium. Cost is $15 per person. Payments should be made to EHS Class of 1963, 841 Summer Hill Drive, Friendsville, TN 37737. For more information, contact Deitra Heaton Cooper at 865-982-1835 or
WALLAND HIGH SCHOOL
CLASS OF 1967: Will hold its reunion on Saturday, Oct. 9 at The Barn in Big Valley Campground in Townsend. Gates will open by noon. For more information, contact David Ledbetter at 865-661-0468 or Harold Manning at 865-982-2674.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL
CLASS OF 1970: Has rescheduled its reunion from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6-10 p.m. at Green Meadow Country Club, Alcoa. Cost is $40 per person and dress is casual. Make payment to EHS Class of 1970 Reunion, c/o Chris Sawyer, 217 Jackson Hills Drive, Maryville, TN 37804.
MARYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASSES OF 1970-1975: The reunion has been rescheduled for Oct. 23 at the Airport Hilton. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased art reunionmanager.net or by check to MHS Reunion, 1065 Regent Circle, Maryville, TN 37803. The cutoff date for tickets is Sept. 25.
Clubs, Organizations
American Legion Post 256: Meets on the first Fridays of each month at Little Italy Restaurant of Tellico Village, 316 Lakeside Plaza, Loudon. Optional breakfast will be available in the dining room beginning at 8 a.m. and is purchased individually off the menu. The meeting starts promptly at 9 a.m in the back conference room. All members and guests will be charged a $2 program fee. Masks are required to be worn when not seated at your table. Send RSVP to adamsaj@aol.com or 423-884-3024. For additional information visit website: TellicoLakePost256.org.
FAITH STITCHERS: Meets the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Houston Memorial Presbyterian Church, 813 Front St., Maryville. This is a chapter of Crochet for Cancer. For more information, visit them on Facebook at Faith Stitchers or email FaithStitchers@gmail.com.
MORNING CUP TOASTMASTERS: Meets 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Vienna Coffeehouse, 212 College St., Maryville. For more information, call Jane Knight at 865-386-3502 or Michelle Bingham at 865-567-7691.
BLOUNT COUNTY DEMOCRATS: The Blount County Democratic Party Executive Committee meets via Zoom for the time being at 6:30 p.m. on second Thursday of month. For the meeting link, email blount coountydemocrats@gmail.com. More information is found at blounttndp.org.
ALCOA KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon Thursdays at Airport Hilton. For more information, visit www.alcoaki wanis.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 13: Meets 7 p.m. the third Thursday of month at the American Legion, 224 Waters Road, Maryville. The Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call the American Legion at 984-0233 or Auxiliary President Shana Patty at 865-335-4186.
BLOUNT COUNTY SCOTTISH RITE CLUB: Meets 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of month at New Providence Lodge in Maryville.
TOWNSEND FOOTHILLS
KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesday of month at Highland Manor Inn conference center. Townsend. For more information, call 865-216-1899.
THE FOOTHILLS QUILTERS: Meets 10 a.m. the first and third Thursday of month at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
Food Events
THE WELCOME TABLE: A free community meal is held 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway in Maryville. The Welcome Table is also offered 5-6 p.m. Thursdays at Maryville First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road. All are welcome.
Health, Fitness
MENTAL HEALTH AND SUICIDE PREVENTION ALLIANCE OF BLOUNT COUNTY: Meets noon to 1 p.m. first Friday of each month at Blount Partnership, 201 S. Washington St., Maryville. The group is dedicated to improving mental health and preventing suicide through awareness, direct action and advocacy. Those interested in working toward the case are welcome.
Self-Help, Support Groups
DivorceCare, Weekly Divorce Recovery Seminar and Support Group for Adults: Will begin from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville. The session will consist of 13 weekly meetings. For more information, call the church office at 865-982-6070 or email bob@montevistamaryville.com.
