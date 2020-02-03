Classes Offered
STREET KUNG FU CLASSES: Beginning classes in Street Kung Fu and Clear’s Silat professionally taught by senior instructor Richard Clear in Maryville are now held 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Class size is limited and new students are taken by appointment only. Call 865-379-9997.
BEGINNER BELLY DANCE CLASSES: Held 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at a location just off Alcoa Highway. Call Alexia at 898-2126 or email alexia@alexia-dance.com.
Clubs, Organizations
WORD WEAVERS INTERNATIONAL: The face-to-face critique group meets 9:30 a.m. to noon the third Saturday of month from at RIO Revolution Church, 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. For more information, visit www.word-wea
vers.com or call Debra Jenkins at 865-604-1893 or email debrajenkkins77@gmail.com.
GREENBACK SENIOR CITIZENS LUNCHEON/MEETING: Meets at noon on third Friday of month at Greenback Community Center. Bring a potluck dish to share.
MORNING CUP TOASTMASTERS: Meets 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Vienna Coffeehouse, 212 College St., Maryville. For more information, call Jane Knight at 865-386-3502 or Michelle Bingham at 865-567-7691.
BLOUNT COUNTY DEMOCRATS: Meets 6:30 p.m. on second Thursday of month at Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 209 E. Franklin St., Alcoa.
AMVETS POST 22: Meets 3 p.m. the third Sunday of month at the Post located at the entrance to Royal Oaks on U.S. Highway 411 South. All veterans are invited to join. Bring a copy of your DD 214 to the meeting. Student veterans join for free.
THE GOLDEN AGERS: Meets at noon on second Thursday of month at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Alcoa. The club welcomes new members, men and women ages 55 and older.
ALCOA KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon Thursdays at Airport Hilton. For more information, visit www.alcoakiwanis.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 13: Meets 7 p.m. the third Thursday of month at the American Legion, 224 Waters Road, Maryville. The Auxiliary meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call the American Legion at 984-0233 or Auxiliary President Sandy Whitehead at 865-254-1110.
JOHN J. DUNCAN SR. MEMORIAL VFW POST NO. 10855: Meets 7 p.m. the second Thursday of month at First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road, across from Maryville Middle School. All former veterans of foreign wars in Blount County are invited to join. Bring a copy of D.D. 214, or orders for current active military personnel, on any meeting night.
BLOUNT COUNTY SCOTTISH RITE CLUB: Meets 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of month at New Providence Lodge in Maryville.
TOWNSEND FOOTHILLS KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesday of month at Highland Manor Inn conference center. Townsend. For more information, call 865-216-1899.
THE FOOTHILLS QUILTERS: Meets 10 a.m. the first and third Thursday of month at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
BETRAYED RETIREES ORGANIZATION: Meets 11 a.m. Wednesdays at the United Steelworkers of America Local 309 Union Hall, lower level, Hall Road, Alcoa. For information write to P.O. Box 427, Alcoa, TN 37701, call 207-4184 or fax 977-9510.
Food Events
THE WELCOME TABLE: A free community meal is held 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway in Maryville. The Welcome Table is also offered 5- 6 p.m. Thursdays at Maryville First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road. All are welcome.
Health, Fitness
MENTAL HEALTH AND SUICIDE PREVENTION ALLIANCE OF BLOUNT COUNTY: Meets noon to 1 p.m. first Friday of month at Blount Partnership, 201 S. Washington St., Maryville. The group is dedicated to improving mental health and preventing suicide through awareness, direct action and advocacy. Those interested in working toward the case are welcome.
Music, Dancing
KARAOKE: Held 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at Alnwick Community Center in Maryville. Cost is $3 per person. Concessions are available.
SENIOR CITIZEN DANCE: Held Wednesdays at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Free ballroom dance instructions will be from 1-2 p.m. and ballroom dancing will be from 2-3:30 p.m. Anyone who has ever danced or would like to learn is welcome.
Self-Help, Support Groups
PJ PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP OF BLOUNT COUNTY: Meets 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of month at Shannondale Community Center. The group is for patients, care partners and anyone else affected by Parkinson’s disease. For more information, contact Isabell Senft-Daniel at 865-765-9444 or isabellsenftdaniel@gmail.com or Parkie House Office at 865-621-7666, pjparkinsonsgroup@gmail.com.
HAVEN HOUSE: Offers an educational class for victims and survivors of domestic violence and community members who are interested in learning about the cycle of violence and how they can help loved ones. For more information, contact the outreach office at 983-6818. A 24-hour crisis hotline is also available at 982-1087.
EDITOR’S NOTE: For a listing of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon and Al-Ateen meetings, please see this section every Wednesday.
