Class, Family, Other Reunions
GREGORY REUNION: Will be held July 18 at Cades Cove pavilion group camping lot 3. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m. Bring covered dish, drinks and lawn chair. For more information, call Mary Gregory at 865-256-1712 or Dorothy Sutton at 865-984-6856.
TOWNSEND HIGH SCHOOL: Will hold its homecoming from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the old high school building in Townsend. All classes, 1927-1977, are invited along with former teachers.
Walland High School Class of 1965: Will hold a reunion on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Townsend Community Center. For more information, call Delores Russell McCarter at 865-719-9645.
HERITAGE HIGH SCHOOL CLASSES 1978-1989: A Legends Reunion will take place on Saturday, Sept. 4, for the classes covering 1979-1989. There will be tours of the school and then a slow ride (motorcycles, classic cars, Jeeps, etc.) through town to Smoky Mountain Speedway. There will be food trucks, a deejay and live music. For more information, visit heritage
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1970: Has rescheduled its reunion for 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Green Meadow Country Club, Alcoa. Cost is $40 per person and dress is casual. Make payment to EHS Class of 1970 Reunion, c/o Chris Sawyer, 217 Jackson Hills Drive, Maryville, TN 37804.
Everett High School Class of 1960: Will hold its reunion at noon on Sept. 25 at Green Meadow Country Club. For more information, contact Sylvia Williamson Garland at 865-984-2284 or sylvi
agarland@hotmail.com, or Karen Gregory Axley at 865-548-0254 or karen.axley@charter.net.
MARYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASSES OF 1970-1975: The reunion has been rescheduled for Oct. 23 at the Airport Hilton. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased art reunionman
ager.net or by check to MHS Reunion, 1065 Regent Circle, Maryville, TN 37803.
Clubs, Organizations
American Legion Post 256: Meets on the first Fridays of each month at Little Italy Restaurant of Tellico Village, 316 Lakeside Plaza, Loudon. Optional breakfast will be available in the dining room beginning at 8 a.m. and is purchased individually off the menu. The meeting starts promptly at 9 a.m in the back conference room. All members and guests will be charged a $2 program fee. Masks are required to be worn when not seated at your table. Send RSVP to adamsaj@aol.com or 423-884-3024. For additional information visit website: TellicoLakePost256.org.
FAITH STITCHERS: Meets at 11:30 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month at Houston Memorial Presbyterian Church, 813 Front St., Maryville. This is a chapter of Crochet for Cancer. For more information, visit them on Facebook at Faith Stitchers or email FaithStitchers@gmail.com.
MORNING CUP TOASTMASTERS: Meets 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Vienna Coffeehouse, 212 College St., Maryville. For more information, call Jane Knight at 865-386-3502 or Michelle Bingham at 865-567-7691.
BLOUNT COUNTY DEMOCRATS: The Blount County Democratic Party Executive Committee meets via Zoom for the time being at 6:30 p.m. on second Thursday of month. For the meeting link, email blount
coountydemocrats@gmail.com. More information is found at blounttndp.org.
AMVETS POST 22: Meets 3 p.m. the third Sunday of month at the Post located at the entrance to Royal Oaks on U.S. Highway 411 South. All veterans are invited to join. Bring a copy of your DD 214 to the meeting. Student veterans join for free.
ALCOA KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon Thursdays at Airport Hilton. For more information, visit www.alcoakiwanis.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 13: Meets 7 p.m. the third Thursday of month at the American Legion, 224 Waters Road, Maryville. The Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call the American Legion at 984-0233 or Auxiliary President Shana Patty at 865-335-4186.
JOHN J. DUNCAN SR. MEMORIAL VFW POST NO. 10855: Meets 7 p.m. the second Thursday of month at First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road, across from Maryville Middle School. All former veterans of foreign wars in Blount County are invited to join. Bring a copy of DD 214, or orders for current active military personnel, on any meeting night.
BLOUNT COUNTY SCOTTISH RITE CLUB: Meets 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of month at New Providence Lodge in Maryville.
TOWNSEND FOOTHILLS KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesday of month at Highland Manor Inn conference center. Townsend. For more information, call 865-216-1899.
THE FOOTHILLS QUILTERS: Meets 10 a.m. the first and third Thursday of month at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
Food Events
THE WELCOME TABLE: A free community meal is held 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway in Maryville. The Welcome Table is also offered 5-6 p.m. Thursdays at Maryville First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road. All are welcome.
Health, Fitness
MENTAL HEALTH AND SUICIDE PREVENTION ALLIANCE OF BLOUNT COUNTY: Meets noon to 1 p.m. first Friday of month at Blount Partnership, 201 S. Washington St., Maryville. The group is dedicated to improving mental health and preventing suicide through awareness, direct action and advocacy. Those interested in working toward the case are welcome.
Self-Help, Support Groups
PJ PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP OF BLOUNT COUNTY: Meets 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of month at Shannondale Community Center. The group is for patients, care partners and anyone else affected by Parkinson’s disease. For more information, contact Isabell Senft-Daniel at 865-765-9444 or isabellsenftdaniel@gmail.com or Parkie House Office at 865-621-7666, pjparkinsonsgroup@gmail.com.
HAVEN HOUSE: Offers an educational class for victims and survivors of domestic violence and community members who are interested in learning about the cycle of violence and how they can help loved ones.
For more information, contact the outreach office at 983-6818. A 24-hour crisis hotline is also available at 982-1087.
EDITOR’S NOTE: For a listing of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon and Al-Ateen meetings, please see this section every Wednesday.
Et cetera ...
FRIDAY AT THE MOVIES: Everett Senior Center offers free movies from 1:30-3:30 p.m. every third Friday at the center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. Call the office at 865-983-9422 to see what movies will be playing. There is no cost to attend, but reservations are required by calling the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.