Classes Offered
CHAIR VOLLEYBALL: Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville, is offering chair volleyball the first and third Wednesdays of each month starting on Sept. 1. There is no cost to participate. Players are indoors and remain seated, providing a level playing field for all activity levels. Call 865-983-9422 for more information.
Class, Family, Other Reunions
MARYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1980: Will hold its reunion on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25. The event will include a reception at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the corner of Lawrence Avenue and South Cedar Street, followed by the homecoming football game against Science Hill. The Saturday events will include a tour of MHS at 10 a.m., reception at 6 p.m. at Preservation Plaza and catered dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at mhs40year reunion.wixsite.com.
HENRY AND ELIZABETH TAYLOR TEFFETELLER FAMILY REUNION: The reunion set for Oct. 3 has been canceled.
Everett High School
Class of 1960: Will hold its reunion at noon on Sept. 25 at Green Meadow Country Club. For more information, contact Sylvia Williamson Garland at 865-984-2284 or sylviagarland@hotmail.com, or Karen Gregory Axley at 865-548-0254 or karen.axley@charter.net.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL
CLASSES OF 1962-1965: Will hold a class reunion on Oct. 2 at Everett High School gymnasium. Cost is $15 per person. Payments should be made to EHS Class of 1963, 841 Summer Hill Drive, Friendsville, TN 37737. For more information, contact Deitra Heaton Cooper at 865-982-1835 or cooperdlc@aol.com.
WALLAND HIGH SCHOOL
CLASS OF 1967: The reunion has been canceled due to rise in COVID cases. For more information, contact David Ledbetter at 865-661-0468 or Harold Manning at 865-982-2674.
EVERETT HIGH SCHOOL
CLASS OF 1970: Has rescheduled its reunion for 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Green Meadow Country Club, Alcoa. Cost is $40 per person and dress is casual. Make payment to EHS Class of 1970 Reunion, c/o Chris Sawyer, 217 Jackson Hills Drive, Maryville, TN 37804.
MARYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
CLASSES OF 1970-1975: The reunion has been rescheduled for Oct. 23 at the Airport Hilton. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at re unionmanager.net or by check to MHS Reunion, 1065 Regent Circle, Maryville, TN 37803. The cutoff date for tickets is Sept. 25.
Clubs, Organizations
FAITH STITCHERS: Meets the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Houston Memorial Presbyterian Church, 813 Front St., Maryville. This is a chapter of Crochet for Cancer. For more information, visit them on Facebook at Faith Stitchers or email FaithStitchers@gmail.com.
MORNING CUP TOASTMASTERS: Meets 7:30-8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Vienna Coffeehouse, 212 College St., Maryville. For more information, call Jane Knight at 865-386-3502 or Michelle Bingham at 865-567-7691.
BLOUNT COUNTY DEMOCRATS: The Blount County Democratic Party Executive Committee meets via Zoom for the time being at 6:30 p.m. on second Thursday of month. For the meeting link, email blountco ountydemocrats@gmail.com. More information is found at blounttndp.org.
AMVETS POST 22: Meets 3 p.m. the third Sunday of month at the Post located at the entrance to Royal Oaks on U.S. Highway 411 South. All veterans are invited to join. Bring a copy of your DD 214 to the meeting. Student veterans join for free.
ALCOA KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon Thursdays at Airport Hilton. For more information, visit www.alcoakiwanis.org.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 13: Meets 7 p.m. the third Thursday of month at the American Legion, 224 Waters Road, Maryville. The Auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call the American Legion at 984-0233 or Auxiliary President Shana Patty at 865-335-4186.
JOHN J. DUNCAN SR. MEMORIAL
VFW POST NO. 10855: Meets 7 p.m. the second Thursday of month at First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road, across from Maryville Middle School. All former veterans of foreign wars in Blount County are invited to join. Bring a copy of DD 214, or orders for current active military personnel, on any meeting night.
BLOUNT COUNTY SCOTTISH
RITE CLUB: Meets 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of month at New Providence Lodge in Maryville.
TOWNSEND FOOTHILLS
KIWANIS CLUB: Meets at noon the second and fourth Wednesday of month at Highland Manor Inn conference center. Townsend. For more information, call 865-216-1899.
THE FOOTHILLS QUILTERS: Meets 10 a.m. the first and third Thursday of month at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
Food Events
THE WELCOME TABLE: A free community meal is held 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway in Maryville. The Welcome Table is also offered 5- 6 p.m. Thursdays at Maryville First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road. All are welcome.
Health, Fitness
MENTAL HEALTH AND SUICIDE PREVENTION ALLIANCE OF BLOUNT COUNTY: Meets noon to 1 p.m. first Friday of month at Blount Partnership, 201 S. Washington St., Maryville. The group is dedicated to improving mental health and preventing suicide through awareness, direct action and advocacy. Those interested in working toward the case are welcome.
Self-Help, Support Groups
DivorceCare, Weekly Divorce Recovery Seminar and Support Group for Adults: Will begin from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville. The session will consist of 13 weekly meetings. For more information, call the church office at 865-982-6070 or email bob@montevistamaryville.com.
PJ PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP OF BLOUNT COUNTY: Meets 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of month at Shannondale Community Center. The group is for patients, care partners and anyone else affected by Parkinson’s disease. For more information, contact Isabell Senft-Daniel at 865-621-7666 or isabell@pjparkinsons.org or visit the website at www.pjparkinsons.org.
HAVEN HOUSE: Offers an educational class for victims and survivors of domestic violence and community members who are interested in learning about the cycle of violence and how they can help loved ones. For more information, contact the outreach office at 983-6818. A 24-hour crisis hotline is also available at 982-1087.
EDITOR’S NOTE: For a listing of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon and Al-Ateen meetings, please see this section every Wednesday.
