Cold Springs Community Club,

616 Cold Springs Road, Walland: Monthly gospel singing will take place Saturday, April 10.

Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts

will be available after 5 p.m.

Singing will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature performances by Locust Ridge and Crossroads.

First Baptist Church of Friendsville 403 N. Farnum St. Friendsville: GMA Hall of Fame Inductee and Christian comedian Tim Lovelace will present a show on Friday evening, April 23 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free but an offering will be received. Nursery will be provided for ages birth thru 2 years. Covid safety protocols will be in place. For more information, call the church office at 865-995-2130 or check out the church website at FBCFriendsville.com. You may also wish to checkout Tim’s website at TIMLOVELACE.com

Hillview Baptist Church, 2759 Mentor Road, Louisville: The Youth Department will be presenting the drama, “Whose Cross is it Anyway?” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 11.

