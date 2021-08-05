Food events
Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: The church is hosting a Second Harvest drive-thru mobile food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the church. Individuals and/or families will be provided a 50-pound box of food at no cost. Items will include pasta, soup, canned veggies, canned chicken, canned fruits, peanut butter, cereal. There will also be a refrigerated truck to provide frozen meats.
Guest speakers, preachers
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran Street, Alcoa: Butch Cooper will bring the message in the 11 a.m. service on Aug. 8.
Music
Butterfly Gap Baptist Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville: The Kincaid Family will sing during the 11 a.m. service on Aug. 8. Pastor is Donald Burns.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: Will have the Dixie Echoes from Pensacola, Florida singing at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13. Delbert Raines is pastor. For more information, call 865-556-1545.
Mount Nebo Church, 4549 Nebo Mountain Road, Walland: Singing will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: Delores Laverne Curtis Memorial Gospel Sing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. Admission is free. Musical guests include Foothills Quartet, Bob Holbrook, Mark Huskey, Isaac’s Well and Recognized Southern Gospel. An auction will benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
Other
East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville: The church will hold its annual Fall Kids/Teens Consignment Sale on Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28, at the church. Items for sale will include clothing for infants through teens plus maternity, shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, toys, books, movies and more. Hours on Friday are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Many items half-price on Saturday.
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: AWANA is starting back on Wednesdays, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The program includes scripture memorization, games and dinner. Transportation is provided. Learn more or register at newhopeibc.org/ministries.
