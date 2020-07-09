Music
Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Springs Road, Walland
July 11: The monthly gospel singing will take place. Food will be available after 5 p.m. and the singing will start at 6:30 p.m. Special guests will be Simple Faith along with host group Crossroads.
Harvest Field Baptist Church, 806 Blair Loop Road, Walland
July 12: Crossroads will be singing during the 11 a.m. service.
Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran St., Alcoa
July 19: The Joyaires will be singing at 6 p.m.
Other
Christ First Community Church,
1102 Big Springs Road, Maryville
July 12: Blount County’s newest church will begin meeting at Memorial Funeral Home on Big Springs Road, 10:30 a.m. Jason Sweeton is pastor. For more information, call 865-254-8079.
