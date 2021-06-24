Benefits
Carpenters United Methodist Church, 3538 Best Road, Maryville: A fellowship and fundraising soup bean supper will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. The cost of the meal is $5 and includes a three bean choice, slaw, potatoes, kraut with wieners, cornbread, dessert and drink. Carryout will be available. The proceeds will be used to restore the wooden columns at the entrance of the church.
Hillview Baptist Church, 2759 Mentor Road, Louisville: A fundraiser is being held for the church’s pastor, the Rev. John Whitehead and his wife Janie. She will be going to Vanderbilt for a bone marrow transplant on July 21. They will be staying in Nashville through early September. Donations can be sent to Hillview Baptist Church, c/o Edward Gibbs, 2124 Mentor Road, Louisville, TN 37777.
Music
The House of God, 160 Badgett St., Alcoa: a gospel program featuring the Tate Singers will be presented at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 27.
Vacation Bible School
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: VBS will be held from July 11-16 from 6-8:15 p.m. on Sunday and 6:30-8:45 p.m. Monday through Friday; all ages welcome. A carnival will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Bible stories, music, games, crafts, snacks and more will be part of this experience. Transportation is available Sunday-Thursday.
Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1104 McArthur Road, Maryville: Vacation Bible School theme is “Faith & Fun, Learn About Jesus,” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. The one-day event will include cotton candy, popcorn, other snacks and food. There will be games, music and stories.
