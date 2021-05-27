Decoration Day
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Decoration service will be held Sunday, June 6 with the musical group Heirline singing during the 11 a.m. worship service. Starting Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 11, Vacation Bible School will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. Commencement service will be held June 12.
Guest speakers, preachers
Eagleton Village Baptist Church, 117 Main Road, Maryville: Caleb Morgan will preach on Sunday, May 30 during the 6 p.m. service.
Music
Birchfield Missionary Baptist Church, 129 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: A singing will take place at 7 p.m. on May 29 featuring The Simply Faith Quartet from North Carolina. Pastor is Greg Watson.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: Heavens Highway will sing in the 10:30 a.m. service May 30.
Other
Six Mile Missionary Baptist Church, 4337 Montvale Road, Maryville: Kids Club is back on Wednesdays. Meal is served at 6:30 p.m. with lesson time at 7 p.m. RA’s, GA’s and Acteens gather at 7:30 p.m. and dismiss at 8 p.m.
Hillview Baptist Church, 2759 Mentor Rd, Louisville: Youth Sunday on May 30 with youth of the church taking the lead and guest speaker 16-year-old Caleb Morgan speaking in the morning service. Graduation celebration will follow with lunch provided. Anthony Morgan will be preaching in the evening service.
Vacation Bible School
Friendship Baptist Church, 3310 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: Vacation Bible School will be held June 6-11. Classes for infants through adults from 6-8:45 p.m. each day.
Unity Baptist Church, 803 Howard Jones Road, Maryville: Vacation Bible School, Destination Dig, will be held June 7-11 from 6 to 7:45 p.m. For ages 4 through sixth grade.
Birchfield Baptist Church, 4332 Calderwood Highway, Maryville: Vacation Bible School, Let Your Light Shine, will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 6-10, with commencement June 11. Dress code is church appropriate, and dinner will be served at 6:30 every night.
