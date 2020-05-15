Decoration Day
CARPENTERS CAMPGROUND UNITED METHODIST CHRUCH CEMETERY: Decoration service originally set for May 16 has been canceled. Graves can be decorated today and 16. Donations can be made out to Carpenters Cemetery and sent to Brenda Millsaps, 1035 Bert Garner Lane, Maryville, TN 37803.
FOREST HILL BAPTIST CHURCH CEMETERY: Will hold Decoration Day May 17. Social distancing is recommended. Someone will be at the tent to answer any questions. Donations can be sent to Jan Everett, 617 Ridge Road, Maryville, TN 37803.
MILLERS COVE CEMETERY ASSOCIATION: Annual Decoration Day will be held May 17. However, due to social distancing guidelines, there will not be a program or a business meeting. All are welcome to decorate graves and fellowship with friends and family. Donations will be accepted.
HAPPY VALLEY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: Decoration services will be held at 10 a.m. May 16 at the Boone Cemetery for scripture and prayer. An outside service of devotion, prayer and song will be held at the church cemetery at 11 a.m. There will be no dinner on the grounds or service inside the church in accordance with CDC guidelines for social distancing. There will be access to church restrooms.
OLD MT. TABOR CEMETERY: Will be open May 16 for grave decoration. Donations will be received. They can be mailed to Maria Hall, 848 N. Old Grey Ridge Road, Friendsville, TN 37737.
Music
BUTTERFLY GAP BAPTIST CHURCH, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville: Crossroads will sing during the 11 a.m. service on May 17.
LOWER CHILHOWEE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH: The monthly singing set for May 16 has been canceled.
