Easter services
Grace Memorial Church, 504 E. Lincoln Road, Alcoa: Easter service will start at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 4 and will include communion.
Gray Ridge Baptist Church, 2527 S. Carver Road, Maryville: Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 4. Worship service starts at 10:30 a.m.
Hillview Baptist Church, 2759 Mentor Road, Louisville: Sunrise Service will be held at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 4. Breakfast to follow. Morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. Moving forward all services will resume as normal.
Maryville College, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway: Annual Sunrise Service will take place at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 4 on Lloyd Beach, behind Lloyd Halll. Dr. Anne McKee will lead the outdoor service. Attendees are asked to wear masks and social distance. Those who wish to attend are also asked to RSVP at www.signupgenius.com/go/mceaster or leave a message at 865-981-8298.
New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: Easter services include 9:30 a.m. Sunday school, 10:45 a.m. worship and 6 p.m. communion on Sunday, April 4.
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: SonRise service will take place at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.