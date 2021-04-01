Easter services

Grace Memorial Church, 504 E. Lincoln Road, Alcoa: Easter service will start at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 4 and will include communion.

Gray Ridge Baptist Church, 2527 S. Carver Road, Maryville: Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 4. Worship service starts at 10:30 a.m.

Hillview Baptist Church, 2759 Mentor Road, Louisville: Sunrise Service will be held at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 4. Breakfast to follow. Morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m. Moving forward all services will resume as normal.

Maryville College, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway: Annual Sunrise Service will take place at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 4 on Lloyd Beach, behind Lloyd Halll. Dr. Anne McKee will lead the outdoor service. Attendees are asked to wear masks and social distance. Those who wish to attend are also asked to RSVP at www.signupgenius.com/go/mceaster or leave a message at 865-981-8298.

New Hope Baptist Church, 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: Easter services include 9:30 a.m. Sunday school, 10:45 a.m. worship and 6 p.m. communion on Sunday, April 4.

Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: SonRise service will take place at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 4.

Tags

Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.