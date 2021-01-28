Music
Birchfield Missionary Baptist Church, 4331 Calderwood Highway, Maryville
Jan. 30: Saved By Grace will sing at 7 p.m.
Friendship Baptist Church, 3310 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville
Jan. 31: Lakeside will be singing at 6 p.m.
Other
First Baptist Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
First and Third Thursdays: Hope Lifters Grief Support Group, a faith-based group for men and women grieving the recent or distant loss of a loved one, meets at 9:30 a.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month in Room SM200. Follow posted, directional signs from breezeway door to find room. Room is set up for social distancing. Masks should be worn until seated. Contact Kelly or Linda at 865-982-5531 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.