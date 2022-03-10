Cold Springs Community Club, 616 Cold Spring Road, Walland: The monthly gospel singing will be held Saturday, March 12. Hamburgers, hot dogs and desserts will be available after 5 p.m.
Singing will be by featured guest Vic Graves, along with host group Crossroads. Singing will begin at 6:30 pm.
The community club: is starting to work on a cookbook. Anyone wishing to submit favorite recipes may bring them by during the monthly singing or contact the community club on their Facebook page.
Freedom to Worship, 2013 Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville: Mike Blanton and Evidence will be singing and preaching at both service on Sunday, March 13 at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: The Posey Family and Raines Family will be singing at the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, March 13. Sunday school is held at 8:30 a.m. Delbert Raines is pastor. 865-556-1545.
Monte Vista, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road in Maryville: Will host a Second Harvest Food Pantry 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, March 12. There will be a variety of canned and prepared entrees, canned fruits and vegetables, fresh produce, crackers, cereal, pasta, and limited frozen entrees. Please enter from Highway 411.
