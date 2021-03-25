Easter services
New Hope Baptist Church: 605 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: Easter service begins at 10:30 a.m. April 4 with a communion service set for 6 p.m.
Other
First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: Hope Lifters Grief Support Group, a faith-based group for men and women grieving the recent or distant loss of a loved one, meets first and third Thursdays of each month at 9:30 a.m. in Room SM200. Masks should be worn. For more information, contact Kelly or Linda at 865-982-5531.
Maryville Church of Christ: 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville: Grief Share is offered from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. Attendees can join at any time. For more information, call 865-983-0370.
New Harvest Church, 3715 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: A Miracle Healing and Victory Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 28. Pastors Jeff Coleman and Farrah Coleman will be joined by Darin Shiflett and Amanda Shiflett.
St. John Baptist Church, 178 Bessie Harvey Ave., Alcoa: The Ben and Frances Ross Food Pantry is open from noon to 1 p.m. the first Monday of each month. ID is required.
East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville: A Spring Kid’s/Teen Consignment Sale will be held Friday and Saturday, March 26-27. Shopping totes will not be offered, so bring your own. The sale will be both days 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Friday. Many items will be half price on Saturday. Find clothing for Infants to teens, plus maternity. Shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, toys, books, movies and much more.
