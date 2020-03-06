Food Events
Unity Christian Church, 721 S. Everett High Road, Maryville
March 11: A free dinner will be served from 5-6 p.m. The menu will include spaghetti and meatballs, salad and dessert. All are welcome.
Music
Butterfly Gap Baptist Church, 4202 Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville
March 8: Adoration will sing during the 11 a.m. service with Jordan Amburn preaching.
Hopewell Baptist Church, 526 Hopewell Road, Maryville
March 8: The Ray Ball Family will sing during the 10:15 a.m. service. A potluck lunch will follow.
Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
March 14: Heirline will sing at 7 p.m. Call Pastor Delbert Raines at 865-556-1545 for more information.
Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville
March 15: Ernie Dawson and Heirline will sing during the 11 a.m. service.
Springview Baptist Church, 4220 U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville
March 7: A Church Hymnal Red Book Sing-a-long will take place at 6 p.m. For more information, call 865-254-8079 or 865-984-2594.
Unity Christian Church, 721 S. Everett High Road, Maryville
March 8: Heavens Highway Trio will sing at 11 a.m.
Other
Mother Love Baptist Church, 3919 Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville
March 7: A free community clothing drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor is the Rev. Lorrin Harris.
New Harvest Church, 3715 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
Mondays: A Grieving Moms Supoprt Group meets weekly at 4 p.m. The group is led by Margaret Brewer. Moms that have been through the loss of a child are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 931-210-4405.
Rest Haven Baptist Church, 224 E. Watt St., Alcoa
March 10: A midmorning Bible study will be offered at 9, 10 or 11 a.m. beginning March 10 to accommodate all those whose schedules cause conflict with evening Bible study. Those interested should call 865-382-1690 for more information and to share which time is best for them.
Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 178 Bessie Harvey Ave., Alcoa
March 8: Eighth Pastoral Anniversary of the Rev. Dr. Charles F. Lomax Jr will be celebrated. Guest preacher the Rev. Christopher Battle from Knoxville will speak during the 10:45 a.m. service. Dinner will be served following the service.
