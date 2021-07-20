Blount County is 865 area code and is
moving to 10-digit dialing. It also borders on the 423 area code.
EMERGENCY: 911
This three-digit number reaches all Blount County, Maryville and Alcoa emergency services and should be used for emergency fire, police, medical and ambulance calls.
POLICE
• Alcoa: 865-981-4111
• Blount County Sheriff: 865-273-5000
• Maryville: 865-273-3700 | after hours,
non-emergency: 865-983-3620
• Townsend: 865-448-6875
• Loudon County Sheriff: 865-986-4823
• Tennessee Bureau of Investigation:
615-744-4000
• Tennessee Highway Patrol
— Knoxville office: 800-490-3490
• Tennessee Valley Authority: 865-632-2101
• U.S. Marshals Service — Eastern District
of Tennessee: 865-545-4182
FIRE DEPARTMENTS
• Alcoa: 911 or 865-380-4999
• Blount County: 911 or 865-983-2133
• Friendsville: 911 or 865-995-0986
• Greenback: 865-856-3079
• Maryville: 911 or 865-273-3650
• Seymour: 865-573-7475
• Townsend: 865-448-6322
• Forestry Division
— Forest Fire: 865-982-6264
AMBULANCE
• Blount County Rescue: 865-984-9315
• Rural/Metro: 865-977-5420
OTHER MEDICAL EMERGENCIES
• American Association of Poison Control Centers: 1-800-222-1222
CRISIS HOTLINES/HELPLINES
• AIDS Hotline in Tennessee: 800-525-AIDS (1-800-525-2437)
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 865-522-9667
• Al-Anon/Alateen Family Group:
865-525-9040
• Cocaine Abuse Helpline: 866-535-7050
• CONTACT Helpline: 865-584-4424
• Department of Children’s Services:
865-981-2366
• Department of Human Services:
865-981-2350;
Emergency after hours: 865-983-3620
• Drug Hotline: 865-977-7266
• Haven House Women’s Shelter:
865-982-1087
• Mobile Crisis (mental health emergency): 865-539-2409
• Rape Crisis: 865-522-7273
• Reproductive Health Center: 800-325-5357
• Secret Safe Place for Newborns of Tennessee: 865-982-4224;
Helpline: 866-699-SAFE (866-699-7233)
• Gamblers Anonymous: 615-254-6454
• Narcotics Anonymous: 1-800-677-1462
• Overeaters Anonymous: 865-671-8871
US GOVERNMENT
• Federal Information: 800-333-4636
• Equal Employment Opportunity Commission: 800-669-4000
• Social Security: 800-772-1213
• Veterans Affairs: 800-827-1000
STATE CONTACTS
• General Information: 615-741-2241
• Governor’s Office: 615-741-2001
• Birth/Death Certificates: 615-741-1763
• Report Child Abuse: 877-237-0004
• Report Elder Abuse: 615-741-2056
• Driver’s License Info: 615-253-0600
• Unemployment Insurance Claims:
800-344-8337
• Taxpayer Assistance: 615-253-0600
• Consumer Complaints: 615-741-4737
• Comptroller’s Fraud Hotline:
800-232-5454
• Hunting/Fishing Licenses: 615-781-6500
• Family Assistance Service: 866-311-4287
• Real Estate Appraisers: 615-741-1831
• Real Estate Commission: 800-342-4031
COMMUNITY SERVICE AGENCIES
• East Tennessee Red Cross: 865-584-2999
• United Way of Blount County: 865-982-2251
• Good Neighbors: 865-681-5420
• Alzheimer’s Association and Support Group: 865-544-6288
• American Cancer Society: 865-584-1668
• Better Business Bureau: 865-692-1600
PUBLIC HOUSING
• Maryville Public Housing Authority:
865-983-4958
