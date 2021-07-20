These are our state and federal elected officials as of July 1, 2021. State and federal general elections were held Nov. 3, 2020.
STATE
Governor BILL LEE (R)
Term ends: 2023. Term length is four years, limited to two consecutive terms.
William Byron Lee (born Oct. 9, 1959) has served as the 50th governor of Tennessee since 2019. Elected with 59.5% of the vote in 2018, Lee campaigned as a business-oriented Republican. Before entering politics, he held various positions at the Lee Company, an inherited family business; he was the company’s president and CEO from 1992 to 2016.
Lee lives in Fernvale with his second wife, Maria, whom he married in 2008. His first wife, Carol Ann, died in 2000 in a horseback riding accident. After her death, Lee took extended time off from his construction company to raise his four children.
Lee attends Grace Chapel Church in Leiper’s Fork. Lee previously served as a member of the board of trustees of Belmont University, chairman of the YMCA of Middle Tennessee, president of the Associated Builders and Contractors, and board member of the Hope Clinic for Women and Men of Valor Prison Ministry.
Send a letter: First Floor, State Capitol, Nashville, TN 37243
Make a call: 615-741-2001
email: bill.lee@tn.gov
Tennessee General Assembly
The Tennessee General Assembly consists of a Senate of 33 members and a House of Representatives of 99 members.
The representatives are elected to two-year terms. Senators are elected to staggered four-year terms. Those in districts with even numbers are elected in the year of presidential elections and the those in the districts with odd numbers are elected in the years of Tennessee gubernatorial elections.
State senate
LT. GOVERNOR RANDY MCNALLY (R)
Term ends: 2023
Elected speaker of the Senate and lieutenant governor in 2017, McNally represents District 5, which covers Anderson, Loudon and part of Knox counties. The hospital pharmacist is married with two children.
Send a letter: 425 5th Ave. North, Suite 700 Cordell Hull Building, Nashville, TN 37243
Make a call: 615-741-6806
Sen. ART SWANN (R-Dist. 2)
Term ends: 2024
Swann was appointed in December 2017 to replace former state Sen. Doug Overbey, who became U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee. He was elected to the state House of Representatives in 1984, serving the 20th District for two terms, before returning to serve the 8th District in 2010. He previously served as a Blount County commissioner from 1978-1982.
Swann serves on these committees:
Member, Senate Health and Welfare
1st Vice Chair, Commerce and Labor
Send a Letter: 425 5th Ave. North, Suite 748 Cordell Hull Building, Nashville, TN 37243
Make a call: 615-741-0981
email: sen.art.swann@capitol.tn.gov
state HOUSE
SPEAKER CAMERON SEXTON (R)
Term ends: 2022
Cameron Sexton (born Nov. 11, 1970) is a member of the Republican Party in the Tennessee House of Representatives, where he represents District 25 (Cumberland, Van Buren and Putnam counties). He was elected on Aug. 23, 2019, as speaker of the Tennessee House after former speaker Richard Casada Jr. resigned. He has since been reelected to the position after retaining his seat in the 2020 election.
Send a Letter: 425 5th Ave. North, Suite 600 Cordell Hull Building, Nashville, TN 37243
Make a call: 615-741-2343
Send an email: speaker.cameron.sexton@capitol.tn.gov
Rep. BOB RAMSEY (R-Dist. 20)
Term ends: Ramsey is up for reelection in 2022. He has a primary opponent and there is a Democratic challenger in the general.
Ramsey was first elected to fill Overbey’s 20th District seat in November 2008. The Maryville dentist and his wife, Margaret, have two daughters and one granddaughter.
Ramsey serves on these committees:
Member, Health Committee
Member, Civil Justice
Ramsey serves on these subcommittees:
Chair, Health
Member, Civil Justice
Send a letter: 425 5th Avenue North, Suite 562 Cordell Hull Building, Nashville, TN 37243
Make a call: 615-741-3560
Rep. JEROME MOON (R-Dist. 8)
Term ends: 2022
Moon was appointed in December 2017 to replace former state Rep. Art Swann, who filled the state Senate vacancy left when Overbey was appointed U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee. Prior to this appointment, he served as chairman of the Blount County Commission, which he had served on since 2010. He also served 1984-89 as president and publisher The Daily Times, which was owned by his father-in-law, Tutt S. Bradford.
Moon serves on these committees:
Member, Commerce
Member, Local Government
Member, State Government
Moon serves on these subcommittees:
Chair, Cities and Counties
Member, Corrections
Send a Letter: 425 5th Ave. North, Suite 530 Cordell Hull Building, Nashville, TN 37243
Make a Call: 615-741-5481
U.S. CONGRESS
The U.S. Congress has 535 voting members: 435 representatives and 100 senators.
Members of the House of Representatives serve two-year terms. Senators serve staggered six-year terms. Every two years about one-third of the Senate is up for election.
Sen. Bill Hagerty (R)
Term ends: 2026
Bill Hagerty (born Aug. 14, 1959) serves as the junior U.S. senator from Tennessee. Hagerty was elected to his first term in the Senate in 2020 to replace the seat vacated by Lamar Alexander. Hagerty is a lifelong businessman who worked as an economic adviser and White House fellow under President George H.W. Bush. From 2011-2014, he served as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. In 2017, he became the 30th U.S. Ambassador to Japan.
Send a letter: B11 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
Make a call: 202-224-4944
email: www.hagerty.senate.gov for a form.
Sen. MARSHA BLACKBURN (R)
Term ends: 2025
Marsha Blackburn (née Wedgeworth; born June 6, 1952) serves as the senior U.S. senator from Tennessee. Blackburn previously served the U.S. House for Tennessee’s 7th congressional district from 2003 to 2019. She was also a state senator from 1999 to 2003. She is the first woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate from Tennessee. Blackburn is a member of several committees including the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee; Judiciary Committee; Veterans’ Affairs Committee; and Armed Services Committee.
Send a letter: 357 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510
Make a call: 202-224-3344
email: www.blackburn.senate.gov for a form.
REP. TIM BURCHETT (R-Dist. 2)
Term ENDS: 2023
Timothy Floyd Burchett (born Aug. 25, 1964)was elected in 2019. Burchett was formerly mayor of Knox County. He previously served in the Tennessee General Assembly, first in the Tennessee House of Representatives, in which he represented Tennessee’s 18th District. He later served in the Tennessee State Senate, in which he represented Tennessee’s District 7, part of Knox County.
Send a letter: 1122 Longworth HOB, Washington, DC 20515
Make a call: 202-225-5435
email: burchett.house.gov.
