WEAPONS
Beginning July 1, 2021, Tennessee residents, age 21 or older, are no longer required to obtain a permit to carry a handgun. The permitless carry law also allows residents age 18-20 who are in the military to carry a handgun without a permit. The measure does not extend to felons and those convicted of domestic violence offenses, people with a conviction of stalking, those with a recent DUI conviction, or individuals who have been committed by the court to a mental institution. It is also important to note that an individual or business may prohibit or restrict weapons by posting specific signage. Permits, either enhanced or concealed, are still required to carry at public parks, greenways, nature trails, etc. Firearms also remain prohibited on school property unless for very specific purposes. It is also still illegal to possess a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or any other controlled substance.
Applicants for handgun permits must be a resident of Tennessee, age 21 or older, have completed a state-certified handgun safety training course and must not be federally prohibited from carrying or purchasing a handgun in any state. There is a $100 non-refundable application fee for an eight-year handgun permit in Tennessee. It costs $50 to renew a handgun permit, and renewals can be submitted up to six months before the expiration of an existing permit. Renewal applications can be submitted in person at any full-service Driver Service Center or by mail. Laws about where it is permissible to carry handguns vary. For more information, call the Tennessee Department of Safety’s handgun permit office at 615-251-8590.
MARRIAGES
To be married in Tennessee, both parties must appear at the county clerk’s office to obtain a marriage license that will be valid for 30 days. The Blount County Clerk operates offices in the Courthouse, 345 Court St., Maryville (865-273-5800) or located in Foothills Mall (865-273-5800). Blood tests are not required. Both parties must provide valid ID and proof that they are age 18 or older. Persons younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No one under the age of 17 can be married in Tennessee without a court order. The fee for a marriage license is $97.50, or $37.50 if the couple has completed premarital counseling with an approved counselor. For information, go to the county clerk’s office.
VOTING
To vote in Tennessee you must be 18 or older, a U.S. citizen and a Tennessee resident. Voters must be registered to vote at least 30 days before election voting begins. Voters are required to present photo identification while voting. Convicted felons are not permitted to vote in Tennessee unless they have had their voting rights restored. To register in person, you can go to the county clerk’s office, county election commission office, public libraries, register of deeds office or the Department of Human Services.
HUNTING & FISHING
While seasons and fees are subject to change annually, hunting and fishing licenses go on sale Feb. 18 and do not expire until the last day of February the following year. Most licenses can be purchased at the county clerk’s office, or at sporting goods stores, boat docks, hardware stores, all TWRA offices and online. There may be additional fees to order a license by phone, to print a license at home or to have a license mailed to you. To contact the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, call 1-800-624-7406 or 615-781-6500 or www.tennessee.gov/twra.
SMOKING
Smoking is prohibited in restaurants, health care facilities, public and private educational facilities, hotels and motels and “common use” areas such as lobbies and restrooms. Bars that opt to allow smoking are restricted to ages 21 and up at all times.
The tax on cigarettes in Tennessee is 62 cents per pack of 20s; $0.775 per pack of 25s. For other tobacco products the tax is 6.6% of the wholesale cost.
ALCOHOL
To drink in the state of Tennessee, people cannot be any younger than 21. Beer can be sold at grocery stores, convenience stores, and gas stations, but liquor must be sold in licensed stores. As of July 2016, wine can also sold in grocery stores in various locations throughout East Tennessee, including Alcoa and Maryville. For more information visit www.tn.gov/abc or call the Alcoholic Beverage Commission at 615-741-1602.
