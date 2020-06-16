JUNE
18-20 — Larry Burton: Art exhibit at visitors center.
22-25 — Corinne Coley and Bill Saltz: Handmade jewelry and hiking sticks exhibits at visitors center.
26-30 — Fred Weiser: Art exhibit at visitors center.
JULY
2-4 — Betty Becker and Terri Bronchik: Decorative gourds, ceramics and beads exhibit at visitors center.
5-7 — Bonnie Mueller and Doug Bartlett: Art, handmade jewelry and wooden flags at the visitors center.
8-10 — Lyda Plemons, Carolyn Meiller and Deborah Adams: Art, book signing and silk scarves at the visitors center.
10 — Summer Sunset Series Concert: Angela Easterling; sponsored by Boyd’s Jig and Reel. Admission is $10 per person; children 5 and under free. Reserved seating available for $5. Call 865-448-0044 to reserve.
11 — Lin and J.L. Stepp: Book signing at the visitors center.
13-16 — Gloria Nelson: Art exhibit at visitors center.
15-19 — Volkswagen Car Show: Knoxville’s premier Volkswagen Club with a membership made up of a wide range of ages and abilities with an emphasis on VW knowledge and education.
17-19 — Townsend Artisan Guild: Art exhibit at visitors center.
17 — Summer Sunset Series Concert: Drift Boat Cowboys; sponsored by Boyd’s Jig and Reel. Admission is $10 per person; children 5 and under free. Reserved seating available for $5. Call 865-448-0044 to reserve.
18 — RT 73 Car Collector’s Show: at the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center. Presented by the East Tennessee Region Antique Automobile Club of America. 50 antique cars displayed. Food available for purchase. Classic Car Films shown all day. Door prizes available.
20-26 — Fred Weiser: Art exhibit at visitors center.
24 — Summer Sunset Series Concert: Pistol Creek Catch of the Day; sponsored by Boyd’s Jig and Reel. Admission is $10 per person; children 5 and under free. Reserved seating available for $5. Call 865-448-0044 to reserve.
25 — 17th Annual Heritage Center Gala and Auction: held at the Hilton Knoxville Airport in Alcoa. Food, music, a live auction and a silent auction. Reservations are required. To purchase tickets, call 865-448-0044.
27-30 — Corinne Coley and Bill Saltz: Handmade jewelry and hiking sticks exhibits at visitors center.
31 — Summer Sunset Series Concert: Jerry Butler Band; sponsored by Boyd’s Jig and Reel. Admission is $10 per person; children 5 and under free. Reserved seating available for $5. Call 865-448-0044 to reserve.
AUGUST
6-9 — Lyda Plemons: Art exhibit at visitors center.
6 — Songs by the Brook Concert Series: Free concert series held in Springbrook Park in Alcoa. Will focus on Americana, folk and blues genres featuring performances by local and regional musicians. Indoor facilities available in case of rain.
14-16 — Smoky Mountain Classic: Featuring the top-ranked softball teams in the nation. Info: www.parksandrecs.com.
15 — Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival: 5-10 p.m. when several professional balloonists light up the evening sky with a beautiful balloon glow. The sky will be filled with a spectrum of color. Info: http://gsmballoonfest.com.
19-23 — Corinne Coley and Bill Saltz: Handmade jewelry and hiking sticks exhibits at visitors center.
20 — Songs by the Brook Concert Series: Free concert series held in Springbrook Park in Alcoa. Will focus on Americana, folk and blues genres featuring performances by local and regional musicians. Indoor facilities available in case of rain.
24-29 — Maxine Falls: Art and jewelry exhibits at the visitors center.
28 — Storytelling Tall Tales of Tennessee: Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center presents a storytelling series at 6 p.m. featuring three different storytellers. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the event.
29 — Paws in the Park: 2nd annual dog festival held at PetSafe Pistol Creek Dog Park area in Maryville. Activities will include a dog talent show, dog parade, Blount County K-9 demonstration, photo booth, grooming and pet massages, pet supply, adoption vendors and more. 9 a.m to 1 p.m.
SEPTEMBER
3 — Songs by the Brook Concert Series: Free concert series held in Springbrook Park in Alcoa. Will focus on Americana, folk and blues genres featuring performances by local and regional musicians. Indoor facilities available in case of rain.
4-6 — Ken Justice: Woodcrafts exhibit at the visitors center.
11-12 — Great Smoky Mountain Half Marathon: produced by Vacation Races in the National Park Half Marathon Series. The course runs immediately outside Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Blount County. Most of the pre- and post-race activities will be held in Townsend. Info: https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/TN/Townsend/GreatSmokyMountainHalfMarathon.
13-16 — Corinne Coley and Bill Saltz: Handmade jewelry and hiking sticks exhibitions at the visitors center.
13 — “Gotta Tri” Kids Triathlon: Kid-friendly triathlon activities for children ages 3 to 9. Participants will run, bike and get wet as they make their way to the finish line, where everyone receives a medal. Children ages 3 to 6 must have a family member complete the course with them. Info: www.parksandrecs.com.
17-19 — Paulette Mittler: Decorated wine bottle exhibit at the visitors center.
17 — Songs by the Brook Concert Series: Free concert series held in Springbrook Park in Alcoa. Will focus on Americana, folk and blues genres featuring performances by local and regional musicians. Indoor facilities available in case of rain.
18-19 — Hudson Essex Terraplane Car Show: held at the Talley Ho Inn. Events include cookout at the meet, Friday night bonfire, swap meet, driving tour, low-country boil and an orphan car show on Saturday.
18 — Fall Concert Series: Tennessee Sheiks; sponsored by CBBC Bank. Admission is $10 per person; children 5 and under free. Reserved seating available for $5. Call 865-448-0044 to reserve.
19 — Dancing Bear Bike Bash: The event offers something for experienced riders as well as families. Info: 1.800.369.0111, ext. 1.
25-26 — Townsend Fall Festival and Old Timers Day: Celebrates the traditional music, crafts, Appalachian skills, and heritage of Townsend and the Great Smoky Mountains. Featured activities are bluegrass music concerts, clogging, jam sessions on the porch, and demonstrations of cornmeal making, blacksmithing, apple butter, basketry, weaving, spinning and quilting. Arts and crafts booths include woodworking, pottery, jewelry, hand-sewing and painting at the visitors center.
25 — Fall Concert Series: Early Morning String Dusters; sponsored by CBBC Bank. Admission is $10 per person; children 5 and under free. Reserved seating available for $5. Call 865-448-0044 to reserve.
26 — Little River Railroad Days: Activities will center on what it was like way back when. There will be blacksmiths, old rail cars, a steam engine and, of course, the museum telling the story of the beginning of Townsend with the lumber company and the railroad.
26 — Blue Ribbon Country Fair: Compete for cash prizes and Best of Show ribbons in categories such as poultry, vegetables, produce, canning, baked goods, honey show, woodworking, floral design and horticulture, photography and student art or participate in contests including hog calling, rooster crowing, skillet throw and catch the greased pig.
Schedule subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.