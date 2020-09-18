SEPTEMBER
Sept. 20-Oct. 1 — Bonnie Mueller and Doug Bartlett: Art, handmade jewelry and wooden flags at the visitor center.
25 — Fall Concert Series: Early Morning String Dusters; sponsored by CBBC Bank. Admission is $10 per person; children 5 and under free. Reserved seating available for $5. Call 865-448-0044 to reserve.
29 — Tuesdays at Two: Laura Howard speaking on “Saving the Planet One County at a Time” at the GSM Heritage Center.
29 — Tasting Tuesdays: The Dancing Bear Lodge & Appalachian Bistro Tasting Tuesday dining experience will be dedicated to showcasing the culinary talents and Appalachian roots of Executive Chef Shelley Cooper, who will offer a four-course prefix menu with an optional four-course wine pairing available by certified sommelier Matt Burk.
OCTOBER
2-4 — Townsend Artisan Guild: Art exhibit at the visitors center.
5-7 — Corinne Coley and Bill Saltz: Handmade jewelry, art and hiking sticks exhibits at visitors center.
6 — Tuesdays at Two: Dewaine Speaks speaking on “Disasters in East Tennessee” at the GSM Heritage Center.
7-10 — Bronco Super Celebration 2020: The largest gathering of Ford Broncos in the entire country at Talley Ho Inn in Townsend. All years welcome, 1966-96. Scenic drives every day.
8-10 — Ken Justice: Woodcrafts at the visitors center.
10 — Harmony Family Center’s Mudder’s Day 5K: Eighth annual Mudder’s Day Madness 5K, which features 19 different obstacle courses, rolling trails and good, messy fun. Proceeds benefit Harmony Family Center.
10 — Tennessee Pottery Festival: Held at the Heritage Center, this is an opportunity to learn from and discuss different styles and forms of pottery with expert potters.
11-12 — Betty Becker: Decorative gourds at the visitors center.
13-15 — Paulette Mittler: Decorated wine bottles at the visitors center.
13 — Tuesdays at Two: Harry Moore speaking on “Rock Formations of the Smokies” at the GSM Heritage Center.
16-18 — Nancy and Tom Sciple: Folded fabric ornaments and decorations and woodturning at the visitors center.
19-23 — Reba Rhyne and Beverly Calloway: Book signing by Rhyne and framed pebble art by Calloway at the visitors center.
24-26 — Jan Kitelynn: Photography at the visitors center.
27-29 — Deede Edele: Art at the visitors center.
30-Nov. 2 — Larry Burton: Art exhibit at visitors center.
30-31 — Smoky Mountain Fall Festival: Food trucks, art and craft vendors, antiques, baked treats, games, hay rides and more from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Held at Smoky Mountain Outdoor Center. Admission is free with $10 parking.
30 — Halloween Spooktacular: Held at Foothills Mall in Maryville.
NOVEMBER
1-4
6-Jan. 3 — Smoky Junction Model Train Exhibit: Temporary museum exhibits on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at the Heritage Center.
7 — Theresa Godfrey: Knitting and crocheting at the visitors center.
7 — Townsend Grains and Grits Festival: A festival of Southern spirits and gourmet grub; 21 years old and older. Held at the visitors center.
9-11 — Reba Rhyne: Book signing at the visitors center.
12-17 — Corinne Coley and Bill Saltz: Handmade jewelry, art and hiking sticks at the visitors center.
13-14 — Great Smoky Mountains Food Truck Festival: The festival will bring nearly 40 food trucks to the Little Arrow Outdoor Resort in Townsend. You’ll park at Smoky Mountain River Rat and be shuttled to the resort.
19-20 — Ken Justice: Woodcrafts at the visitors center.
21-22 — Rick Kratz: Photography at the visitors center.
21 — Holiday Homecoming: Celebrate harvest, home and the holidays with live music throughout the day, kids’ crafts, candy making demonstrations, Santa and more at the visitors center.
25-29 — Fred Weiser: Local art at the visitors center.
30-Dec. 6 — Bonnie Mueller and Doug Bartlett: Abstract acrylic painting, gourds, polymer clay jewelry, needle felting and wooden flags at the visitors center.
DECEMBER
3-5 — House of Santa Mouse: The Blount County Arts and Crafts Guild annual member craft show with more than 50 nonparticipating members. Held at Fairview United Methodist Church in Maryville.
6 — Townsend Christmas Parade: On the parkway in Townsend. Beginning at 2:30 p.m. with lineup at 1 p.m.
6 — Reindeer Run: 5K or one-mile run.
10-13 — Nancy and Tom Sciple: Folded fabric ornaments and decorations and woodturning at the visitors center.
