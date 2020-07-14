AMERICAN RED CROSS: Seeks volunteers in the following areas: Assisting at the office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday; joining its Disaster Action Team; and working at community events, as needed. For more information, contact the Blount County office at 865-983-0821.
APPALACHIAN BEAR RESCUE: Needs volunteers to work information tables at various events, usually on weekends. Volunteers must enjoy meeting people and talking about bears and the nonprofit organization. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, call 828-524-9904.
BLOUNT COUNTY ANIMAL CENTER: Kennel cleaners and walkers are high-priority needs. Help is also needed with doing laundry, organizing supplies, washing toys and food bowls, and helping with events. Volunteers will be provided with necessary training on site, and most jobs are easy to learn. Please call the Blount County Animal Center at 865-980-6244 to volunteer.
BLOUNT COUNTY CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY CENTER: Volunteer at a child-friendly, safe place for child victims of sexual and physical abuse. Tasks include office work such as answering phones and greeting guests; helping with special events and fundraisers; providing child care during support groups; and any other task that may arise. If interested, call 865-981-2000.
BLOUNT COUNTY CHILDREN’S HOME: SUPERVISED VISITATION PROGRAM: Volunteers will observe non-custodial parent-child visitations in family environment. Ongoing training will be provided. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Volunteers must consent to a background check. Volunteers are also needed for clerical duties such as filing, answering phones and general office duties from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For supervised visitation volunteers, please call 865-233-4448 or 865-724-5948. For administrative volunteers please call 865-982-6361 or 865-724-5947.
BLOUNT COUNTY COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY: Route drivers needed to deliver meals to home-bound elderly in Blount County from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Volunteers are also needed to assist with packing canned goods and distributing food bags as part of the Commodity Food Program, held once a quarter on a weekday form 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Call 865-983-8411, ext. 27.
BLOUNT COUNTY HABITAT FOR HUMANITY: Needs volunteers on construction sites and in the Habitat ReStore. Activities include construction, landscaping painting, sorting donations, answering phones and helping customers. Construction hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. ReStore hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOLS READ FOR SUCCESS PROGRAM: Needs volunteers to to read one hour, one day per week, with a student. Training and materials are provided. For more information, please call 865-984-1212.
BLOUNT MEMORIAL HOSPICE: Visit with caregivers, stay with patients to give caregivers a respite, provide light housekeeping or yard work and read to patients. Must attend four sessions of volunteer training.
EAST TENNESSEE TECHNOLOGY ACCESS CENTER: Needs volunteers for Next Chapter Book Club, which provides people with disabilities the opportunities to read and discuss books and make friends in a fun setting. Help is also needed at special events such as movie nights, vendor fairs and summer camps. To get involved, call 865-219-0130.
FINE ARTS BLOUNT: Needs volunteers to help with office work and special events and work in gallery. All ages welcome, and no special skills are necessary. Days and hours can vary. Training is provided. If interested, please contact 865-356-4361.
GATE — Gateway to Independence: Needs volunteers of all ages who enjoy arts and crafts, games, music and socializing with young adults. The nonprofit meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. If you are interested, call 865-379-7904.
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS HERITAGE CENTER: Needs guides to lead groups through the center. Training is provided. Volunteers are also needed to collect tickets, park cars, sell admissions and work the concession stand for special events and work in museum store. All ages are welcome. Contact 865-448-0044.
HARMONY ADOPTIONS: Needs volunteers to assist with the renovation of Camp Montvale to turn it into a residential adoptive family treatment program, the first of its kind in the nation. Volunteer opportunities include general maintenance, grounds-keeping and more. Harmony Adoptions also needs highly skilled professionals such as plumbers, electricians, carpenters, dry-wall hangers, etc. to assist with the effort. Call 865-983-1661 to volunteer.
HAVEN HOUSE: Needs volunteers to assist with any of the following: child care from 6-7 p.m on Mondays; fundraising events, both planning and implementing; and office help, particularly with special projects and mailings. Must be older than 18 year of age, pass a criminal background check and maintain confidentiality. For child care, must also pass drug screening. Must be willing to make a time commitment and work regularly scheduled hours. Training provided by Haven House staff. For more information, please contact 865-983-6818.
HOUSING REPAIR COLLABORATIVE: Needs volunteers to perform numerous home repair projects for low-income households in Blount County. Projects are either indoor or outdoor work, and sometimes include building ramps and fixing roofs. Interested individuals should contact 865-982-8717 ext. 227.
JOHN WESTON SR. MEMORIAL FOOD GARDEN: Volunteers assist with all aspects of gardening, from planting to weeding and harvest. Scheduled work days are once per month, but additional days can be made by appointment. All work is supervised and training is provided. Call 865-984-1690.
KEEP BLOUNT BEAUTIFUL: Needs volunteers to help with litter clean-ups. Materials are provided, and all ages are welcome. However, children between the ages of 12 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult for roadside cleanup. Volunteers chose a time that is convenient for them. Contact 865-681-4809.
SENIOR CITIZEN’S HOME ASSISTANCE SERVICE: Volunteers are needed to plan and set up a car show. Please call, 865-983-4710.
SENIOR OUTREACH: Needs volunteers to call on and help senior shut-ins in Blount County. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license. They are asked to give 16 hours per month and volunteer at least one year. If interested, please call 865-223-4737.
SEXUAL ASSAULT CENTER OF EAST TENNESSEE: Needs volunteers to help with office work such as answering phones and filing. Volunteers are also needed to help with client advocacy. Interested individuals should have good people and organization skills. Available hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If interested, contact 865-558-9040.
TN VALLEY COALITION TO END HOMELESSNESS: Volunteers are needed to answer phones and take messages in the Maryville office. The Coalition serves clients in 12 counties and has a high call volume. Call 865-982-3454.
