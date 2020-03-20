COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Stormi Elaine Bagwell, 29, Knoxville
Case filed March 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Christopher Allen v. Hilary Ashworth (et al.), petition for paternity
Cases filed March 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• David Michael Crowe v. Susanne Nicole Crowe, divorce
• Jessica Rae Wood v. Christopher Darrell Hurt, divorce
