COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Stormi Elaine Bagwell, 29, Knoxville

Case filed March 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Christopher Allen v. Hilary Ashworth (et al.), petition for paternity 

Cases filed March 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• David Michael Crowe v. Susanne Nicole Crowe, divorce

• Jessica Rae Wood v. Christopher Darrell Hurt, divorce 

 

