COURT
Case filed March 31 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Larry Edward Sims Jr. v. Shelby Louise Sims, divorce
Case filed April 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Geraldeen Davis, conservatorship
Case filed March 31 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Douglas Biddle Boardman, estate
Case filed April 1 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Michael Darrell Hutson
Case filed April 1 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• State of Tennessee v. 2018 Delinquent Property Tax Owners, tax dispute
Case filed April 1 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Robert and Nancy Henning v. Benny D. Saltsman, damages
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.