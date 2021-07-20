Appraisal

Shanks and Associates: 215 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-983-2241

Auction

Alley Auction: 2099 Thunderhead Road, Suite 204, Knoxville, TN 37922, 865-584-5791

DeLozier Realty & Auction: 905 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-681-7797

Commercial

Avison Young: 630 S Concord St., Knoxville, TN 37919, (865) 450-8883

Century 21 Legacy — Maryville: 205 Foothills Mall Road, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-2121

Century 21 Legacy — Townsend: 6860 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend, TN 37882, 865-984-2121

Coldwell Banker Nelson Realtors, Inc.: 215 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-982-0500

Crye-Leike Delozier Realty: 905 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-681-7797

Greenbrier Real Estate Advisors, LLC: 2099 Thunderhead Road, Suite 204, Knoxville, TN 37922, (865) 206-0180

Hatcher Hill Brokerage: 311 S. Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37919, 865-249-8132

LeConte Realty, LLC: 208 W. Harper Ave., Maryville, TN 37801, 865-268-4180

NAI Koella | RM Moore: 255 N. Peters Road, Suite 101, Knoxville, TN 37923, (865) 531-6400

Price & Associates Realtors, LLC: 1501 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Suite B, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-724-1766

Development

Alcoa City Center, LP: 229 E. Watt Road, Alcoa, TN 37701, Phone: 865-379-6480

Bluedog Capital Partners: 800 S. Gay St., Suite 700, Knoxville, TN 37929, 865-304-5008

EPD Development, LLC: 800 S. Gay St., Suite 1600, Knoxville, TN 37929, 865-719-1844

Lawler-Wood, LLC: 900 S. Gay St., Suite 1600, Knoxville, TN 37902, 865-637-7777

Resight: 7921 South Park Plaza, Suite 109, Littleton, CO 80120, 303-972-6633

Shanks Properties: 215 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-738-0870

Tellico Reservoir Dev. Agency: 165 Deer Crossing, Vonore, TN 37885, 865-673-8599

Management

APEX Property Management: 1301 Avalon Drive, Louisville, TN 37777, 865-934-0968

Foothills Mall Management: 197 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-0131

Lyons Enterprises: 464 S. Maple St., Maryville, TN 37803, 865-982-1263

Price & Associates Realtors, LLC: 1501 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Suite B, Maryville, TN 37804, 865-724-1766

Realty Executives Associates — Jackie S. Mills Homes: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-983-0011

Shanks Properties: 215 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-738-0870

West Properties: 3450 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701, 865-207-1060

Relocation

Blevins Group — Realty Executives Associates: 819 W. Broadway Avenue, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-999-4663

Century 21 Legacy — Maryville: 205 Foothills Mall Road, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-2121

Century 21 Legacy — Townsend: 6860 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend, TN 37882, 865-984-2121

Coldwell Banker Nelson Realtors, Inc.: 215 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-982-0500

RE/MAX First: 612 Crawford St., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-981-1004

Realty Executives East TN Corporate Services: 3232 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918, 865-539-3199

The Dwight Price Group — Realty Executive Associates: 537 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-888-7653

Residential

Blevins Group — Realty Executives Associates: 819 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37801, 865-999-4663

Century 21 Legacy — Maryville: 205 Foothills Mall Road, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-2121

Century 21 Legacy — Townsend: 6860 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend, TN 37882, 865-984-2121

Coldwell Banker Nelson Realtors, Inc.: 215 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-738-1911

Coldwell Banker Wallace: 10815 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934, 865-309-1292

Crye-Leike Delozier Realty: 905 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-681-7797

EXIT Real Estate Professionals Network: 1778 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-724-2615

Fowler & Hall Group — Realty Executive Associates: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801,

865-983-0111

Great Life RE — eXp Realty: 223 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37801,

865-712-3656

Great Life RE — eXp Realty — Judson Maillie: 223 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-738-7234

LeConte Realty, LLC: 208 W. Harper Ave., Maryville, TN 37801, 865-268-4180

RE/MAX First: 612 Crawford St., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-981-1004

Realty Executives Associates — Jackie S. Mills Homes: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801,

865-983-0011

Realty Executives Associates — Sonya Dodd: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-679-5710

Realty Executives Associates — Troy Adams: 535 W Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-233-6949

Robin O’Connor — Williams Realty: 2340 E. BroadwayAve., Maryville, TN 37804,

865-388-6544

Summit Real Estate, LLC: 2732 Florence Drive, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863, 888-453-9988

Tennessee Mountain Real Estate — Michelle Newman: 1104 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37801, 865-806-9193

Tennessee Mountains Realty Group: 303 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804,

931-210-0144

The Dwight Price Group — Realty Executive Associates: 537 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801,

865-888-7653

Town & Country — Realtors of East Tennessee, Inc.: 191 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-982-5000

WindRiver: 350 Lighthouse Pointe Drive, Lenoir City, TN 37772,

865-988-1864

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.