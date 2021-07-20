Appraisal
Shanks and Associates: 215 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-983-2241
Auction
Alley Auction: 2099 Thunderhead Road, Suite 204, Knoxville, TN 37922, 865-584-5791
DeLozier Realty & Auction: 905 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-681-7797
Commercial
Avison Young: 630 S Concord St., Knoxville, TN 37919, (865) 450-8883
Century 21 Legacy — Maryville: 205 Foothills Mall Road, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-2121
Century 21 Legacy — Townsend: 6860 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend, TN 37882, 865-984-2121
Coldwell Banker Nelson Realtors, Inc.: 215 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-982-0500
Crye-Leike Delozier Realty: 905 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-681-7797
Greenbrier Real Estate Advisors, LLC: 2099 Thunderhead Road, Suite 204, Knoxville, TN 37922, (865) 206-0180
Hatcher Hill Brokerage: 311 S. Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37919, 865-249-8132
LeConte Realty, LLC: 208 W. Harper Ave., Maryville, TN 37801, 865-268-4180
NAI Koella | RM Moore: 255 N. Peters Road, Suite 101, Knoxville, TN 37923, (865) 531-6400
Price & Associates Realtors, LLC: 1501 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Suite B, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-724-1766
Development
Alcoa City Center, LP: 229 E. Watt Road, Alcoa, TN 37701, Phone: 865-379-6480
Bluedog Capital Partners: 800 S. Gay St., Suite 700, Knoxville, TN 37929, 865-304-5008
EPD Development, LLC: 800 S. Gay St., Suite 1600, Knoxville, TN 37929, 865-719-1844
Lawler-Wood, LLC: 900 S. Gay St., Suite 1600, Knoxville, TN 37902, 865-637-7777
Resight: 7921 South Park Plaza, Suite 109, Littleton, CO 80120, 303-972-6633
Shanks Properties: 215 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-738-0870
Tellico Reservoir Dev. Agency: 165 Deer Crossing, Vonore, TN 37885, 865-673-8599
Management
APEX Property Management: 1301 Avalon Drive, Louisville, TN 37777, 865-934-0968
Foothills Mall Management: 197 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-0131
Lyons Enterprises: 464 S. Maple St., Maryville, TN 37803, 865-982-1263
Price & Associates Realtors, LLC: 1501 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Suite B, Maryville, TN 37804, 865-724-1766
Realty Executives Associates — Jackie S. Mills Homes: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-983-0011
Shanks Properties: 215 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-738-0870
West Properties: 3450 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701, 865-207-1060
Relocation
Blevins Group — Realty Executives Associates: 819 W. Broadway Avenue, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-999-4663
Century 21 Legacy — Maryville: 205 Foothills Mall Road, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-2121
Century 21 Legacy — Townsend: 6860 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend, TN 37882, 865-984-2121
Coldwell Banker Nelson Realtors, Inc.: 215 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-982-0500
RE/MAX First: 612 Crawford St., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-981-1004
Realty Executives East TN Corporate Services: 3232 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918, 865-539-3199
The Dwight Price Group — Realty Executive Associates: 537 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-888-7653
Residential
Blevins Group — Realty Executives Associates: 819 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37801, 865-999-4663
Century 21 Legacy — Maryville: 205 Foothills Mall Road, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-2121
Century 21 Legacy — Townsend: 6860 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend, TN 37882, 865-984-2121
Coldwell Banker Nelson Realtors, Inc.: 215 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-738-1911
Coldwell Banker Wallace: 10815 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934, 865-309-1292
Crye-Leike Delozier Realty: 905 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-681-7797
EXIT Real Estate Professionals Network: 1778 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-724-2615
Fowler & Hall Group — Realty Executive Associates: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801,
865-983-0111
Great Life RE — eXp Realty: 223 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37801,
865-712-3656
Great Life RE — eXp Realty — Judson Maillie: 223 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-738-7234
LeConte Realty, LLC: 208 W. Harper Ave., Maryville, TN 37801, 865-268-4180
RE/MAX First: 612 Crawford St., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-981-1004
Realty Executives Associates — Jackie S. Mills Homes: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801,
865-983-0011
Realty Executives Associates — Sonya Dodd: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-679-5710
Realty Executives Associates — Troy Adams: 535 W Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-233-6949
Robin O’Connor — Williams Realty: 2340 E. BroadwayAve., Maryville, TN 37804,
865-388-6544
Summit Real Estate, LLC: 2732 Florence Drive, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863, 888-453-9988
Tennessee Mountain Real Estate — Michelle Newman: 1104 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37801, 865-806-9193
Tennessee Mountains Realty Group: 303 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804,
931-210-0144
The Dwight Price Group — Realty Executive Associates: 537 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801,
865-888-7653
Town & Country — Realtors of East Tennessee, Inc.: 191 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-982-5000
WindRiver: 350 Lighthouse Pointe Drive, Lenoir City, TN 37772,
865-988-1864
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.