These firms are members of the Blount County Chamber of Commerce:

Appraisal

Shanks and Associates: 215 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-919-0758

Auction

Alley Auction: 2099 Thunderhead Road, Suite 204, Knoxville, TN 37922, 865-584-5791

DeLozier Realty & Auction: 905 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-681-7797

McCarter Auction, Inc.: 501 W. Main St., Sevierville, TN 37862, 865-453-1600

Commercial

Coldwell Banker Nelson Realtors, Inc.: 215 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-738-1911

Crye-Leike Delozier Realty: 905 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-681-7797

Greenbrier Real Estate Advisors, LLC: 2099 Thunderhead Road, Suite 204, Knoxville, TN 37922, 865-320-0609

Hatcher Hill Brokerage: 311 S. Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37919, 865-249-8132

LeConte Realty, LLC: 208 W. Harper Ave., Maryville, TN 37801, 865-268-4180

NAI Koella | RM Moore: 255 N. Peters Road, Suite 101, Knoxville, TN 37923, 865-777-3030

Price & Associates Realtors, LLC: 1501 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Suite B, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-724-1766

Realty Executives Associates — Downtown: 535 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-1111

Realty Executives Associates — West: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-983-0011

Shanks Realty Fund II: 215 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-738-0870

Southland Realtors: 244 N. Peters Road, Knoxville, TN 37923, 865-693-6961

Development

Alcoa City Center, LP: 229 E. Watt Road, Alcoa, TN 37701, Phone: 865-379-6480

EPD Development, LLC: 2220 Sutherland Ave., Knoxville, TN 37919, 865-719-1844

Lawler-Wood, LLC: 900 S. Gay St., Suite 1600, Knoxville, TN 37902, 865-637-7777

Partners Development: 520 W. Summitt Hill Drive, Suite 603, Knoxville, TN 37902, 865-524-7777

Realty Executives Associates-Blevins Groups Homes for Heroes: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-1111

Resight: 7921 South Park Plaza, Suite 109, Littleton, CO 80120, 303-972-6633

Shanks Properties: 215 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-738-0870

Tellico Reservoir Dev. Agency: 165 Deer Crossing, Vonore, TN 37885, 865-673-8599

Property Management/RentalsAirport Office Partners: 3700 Garner Circle, Maryville, TN 37803, 865-984-4060

APEX Property Management: 1301 Avalon Drive, Louisville, TN 37777, 865-934-0968

Delozier Property Management: 905 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-681-7797

Foothills Mall Management: 197 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-0131

Lyons Enterprises: 464 S. Maple St., Maryville, TN 37803, 865-982-1263

Preservation Plaza: 200 E. Broadway Ave. Suite 29, Maryville, TN 37804, 865-964-6360

Price & Associates Realtors, LLC: 1501 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Suite B, Maryville, TN 37804, 865-724-1766

Realty 360 Properties-Mary Martinez: 9041 Executive Park Drive, Building B, Suite 250, Knoxville, TN 37923, 865-406-2477

Realty Executives Associates — Downtown: 535 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-1111

Realty Executives Associates — Jackie S. Mills Homes: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-983-0011

Realty Executives Associates — West: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-983-0011

Shanks Properties: 215 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-738-0870

West Properties: 3450 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701, 865-207-1060

Relocation

Coldwell Banker Nelson Realtors, Inc.: 215 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-738-1911

The Dwight Price Group — Realty Executives Associates: 537 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-888-7653

RE/MAX First: 612 Crawford St., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-981-1004

Realty Executives Associates — Downtown Office: 535 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-1111

Realty Executives Associates — West Office: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-983-0011

Realty Executives Association — Blevins Group Homes for Heroes: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-1111

Realty Executives Relocation: 10255 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922, 865-539-3199

Residential

Century 21 Legacy: 205 Foothills Mall Road, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-2121

Century 21 Smoky Mountain Realty: 6860 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend, TN 37882, 865-448-1111

Coldwell Banker Nelson Realtors, Inc.: 215 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-738-1911

Crye-Leike Delozier Realty: 905 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-681-7797

EXIT Realty Smoky Mountains: 303 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 931-210-0144

EXIT Realty Smoky Mountains — McCoy: 303 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 607-222-2106

The Gilbert Chenot Team: 165 West End Ave., Knoxville, TN 37934, 865-383-3948

Great Life RE — eXp Realty: 200 E. Broadway Ave., Suite 504, Maryville, TN 37804, 865-712-3656

Great Life RE — eXp Realty — Judson Maillie: 200 E. Broadway Ave., Suite 504, Maryville, TN 37804, 865-738-7234

Hearon Homes: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-712-1024

LeConte Realty, LLC: 208 W. Harper Ave., Maryville, TN 37801, 865-268-4180

Parkside Realty Services: 101 Painted Trillium Way, Townsend, TN 37882, 865-448-1720

RE/MAX First: 612 Crawford St., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-981-1004

Realty Executives Associates — Blevins Group Homes for Heroes: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-1111

Realty Executives Associates — Downtown: 535 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-1111

Realty Executives Associates — Jackie S. Mills Homes: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-983-0011

Realty Executives Associates — Jeff Tucker: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-518-9147

Realty Executives Associates — Mandy Hembree: 535 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-1111

Realty Executives Associates — Property Squad — Debra Whaley & Sherry Paul: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-567-0008

Realty Executives Associates — Sonya Dodd: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-679-5710

Realty Executives Associates — Susan Stout: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-382-0212

Realty Executives Associates — West: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-983-0011

Southland Realtors: 244 N. Peters Road, Knoxville, TN 37923, 865-693-6961

Summit Real Estate, LLC: 2732 Florence Drive, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863, 888-453-9988

Tennessee Mountain Real Estate — Michelle Newman: 1104 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37801, 865-806-9193

Town & Country — Realtors of East Tennessee, Inc.: 191 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-982-5000

United Real Estate Solution — Jessica Self: 308 N. Peters Road, Suite 225, Knoxville, TN 37922, 865-208-2189

WindRiver: 350 Lighthouse Pointe Drive, Lenoir City, TN 37772, 865-988-1864

