These firms are members of the Blount County Chamber of Commerce:
Appraisal
Shanks and Associates: 215 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-919-0758
Auction
Alley Auction: 2099 Thunderhead Road, Suite 204, Knoxville, TN 37922, 865-584-5791
DeLozier Realty & Auction: 905 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-681-7797
McCarter Auction, Inc.: 501 W. Main St., Sevierville, TN 37862, 865-453-1600
Commercial
Coldwell Banker Nelson Realtors, Inc.: 215 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-738-1911
Crye-Leike Delozier Realty: 905 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-681-7797
Greenbrier Real Estate Advisors, LLC: 2099 Thunderhead Road, Suite 204, Knoxville, TN 37922, 865-320-0609
Hatcher Hill Brokerage: 311 S. Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37919, 865-249-8132
LeConte Realty, LLC: 208 W. Harper Ave., Maryville, TN 37801, 865-268-4180
NAI Koella | RM Moore: 255 N. Peters Road, Suite 101, Knoxville, TN 37923, 865-777-3030
Price & Associates Realtors, LLC: 1501 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Suite B, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-724-1766
Realty Executives Associates — Downtown: 535 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-1111
Realty Executives Associates — West: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-983-0011
Shanks Realty Fund II: 215 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-738-0870
Southland Realtors: 244 N. Peters Road, Knoxville, TN 37923, 865-693-6961
Development
Alcoa City Center, LP: 229 E. Watt Road, Alcoa, TN 37701, Phone: 865-379-6480
EPD Development, LLC: 2220 Sutherland Ave., Knoxville, TN 37919, 865-719-1844
Lawler-Wood, LLC: 900 S. Gay St., Suite 1600, Knoxville, TN 37902, 865-637-7777
Partners Development: 520 W. Summitt Hill Drive, Suite 603, Knoxville, TN 37902, 865-524-7777
Realty Executives Associates-Blevins Groups Homes for Heroes: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-1111
Resight: 7921 South Park Plaza, Suite 109, Littleton, CO 80120, 303-972-6633
Shanks Properties: 215 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-738-0870
Tellico Reservoir Dev. Agency: 165 Deer Crossing, Vonore, TN 37885, 865-673-8599
Property Management/RentalsAirport Office Partners: 3700 Garner Circle, Maryville, TN 37803, 865-984-4060
APEX Property Management: 1301 Avalon Drive, Louisville, TN 37777, 865-934-0968
Delozier Property Management: 905 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-681-7797
Foothills Mall Management: 197 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-0131
Lyons Enterprises: 464 S. Maple St., Maryville, TN 37803, 865-982-1263
Preservation Plaza: 200 E. Broadway Ave. Suite 29, Maryville, TN 37804, 865-964-6360
Price & Associates Realtors, LLC: 1501 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Suite B, Maryville, TN 37804, 865-724-1766
Realty 360 Properties-Mary Martinez: 9041 Executive Park Drive, Building B, Suite 250, Knoxville, TN 37923, 865-406-2477
Realty Executives Associates — Downtown: 535 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-1111
Realty Executives Associates — Jackie S. Mills Homes: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-983-0011
Realty Executives Associates — West: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-983-0011
Shanks Properties: 215 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-738-0870
West Properties: 3450 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701, 865-207-1060
Relocation
Coldwell Banker Nelson Realtors, Inc.: 215 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-738-1911
The Dwight Price Group — Realty Executives Associates: 537 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-888-7653
RE/MAX First: 612 Crawford St., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-981-1004
Realty Executives Associates — Downtown Office: 535 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-1111
Realty Executives Associates — West Office: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-983-0011
Realty Executives Association — Blevins Group Homes for Heroes: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-1111
Realty Executives Relocation: 10255 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922, 865-539-3199
Residential
Century 21 Legacy: 205 Foothills Mall Road, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-2121
Century 21 Smoky Mountain Realty: 6860 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend, TN 37882, 865-448-1111
Coldwell Banker Nelson Realtors, Inc.: 215 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-738-1911
Crye-Leike Delozier Realty: 905 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-681-7797
EXIT Realty Smoky Mountains: 303 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 931-210-0144
EXIT Realty Smoky Mountains — McCoy: 303 Ellis Ave., Maryville, TN 37804, 607-222-2106
The Gilbert Chenot Team: 165 West End Ave., Knoxville, TN 37934, 865-383-3948
Great Life RE — eXp Realty: 200 E. Broadway Ave., Suite 504, Maryville, TN 37804, 865-712-3656
Great Life RE — eXp Realty — Judson Maillie: 200 E. Broadway Ave., Suite 504, Maryville, TN 37804, 865-738-7234
Hearon Homes: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-712-1024
LeConte Realty, LLC: 208 W. Harper Ave., Maryville, TN 37801, 865-268-4180
Parkside Realty Services: 101 Painted Trillium Way, Townsend, TN 37882, 865-448-1720
RE/MAX First: 612 Crawford St., Maryville, TN 37804, 865-981-1004
Realty Executives Associates — Blevins Group Homes for Heroes: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-1111
Realty Executives Associates — Downtown: 535 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-1111
Realty Executives Associates — Jackie S. Mills Homes: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-983-0011
Realty Executives Associates — Jeff Tucker: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-518-9147
Realty Executives Associates — Mandy Hembree: 535 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-984-1111
Realty Executives Associates — Property Squad — Debra Whaley & Sherry Paul: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-567-0008
Realty Executives Associates — Sonya Dodd: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-679-5710
Realty Executives Associates — Susan Stout: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-382-0212
Realty Executives Associates — West: 1213 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-983-0011
Southland Realtors: 244 N. Peters Road, Knoxville, TN 37923, 865-693-6961
Summit Real Estate, LLC: 2732 Florence Drive, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863, 888-453-9988
Tennessee Mountain Real Estate — Michelle Newman: 1104 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37801, 865-806-9193
Town & Country — Realtors of East Tennessee, Inc.: 191 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, TN 37801, 865-982-5000
United Real Estate Solution — Jessica Self: 308 N. Peters Road, Suite 225, Knoxville, TN 37922, 865-208-2189
WindRiver: 350 Lighthouse Pointe Drive, Lenoir City, TN 37772, 865-988-1864
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.