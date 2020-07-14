Alcoa City
July 22: First day of school
Aug 6: Professional development — no students
Sept 7: Holiday
Sept 28 to Oct 9: Fall break
Nov 3: Professional development — no students
Nov 25: Professional development (banking day) — no students
Nov 26-27: Holiday
Dec 21 to Jan 1: Winter break
Jan 4: Professional development — no students
Jan 18: Holiday
Feb 15: Holiday
March 8-12: Spring break
April 2: Holiday
May 13: Last day for students
Blount County
July 24: Registration
July 29: First day students
Aug 6: Election day — no students/teachers
Sept 7: Holiday — no students/teachers
Sept 8: In service — no students
Oct 5-9: Fall break
Oct 12: In-service — no students
Nov 3: Election day — no students/teachers
Nov 11: Holiday — no students/teachers
Nov 25-27: Thanksgiving break
Dec 21-23: Winter break
Jan 1: Holiday — no students/teachers
Jan 4: Administrative day — no students
Jan 18: Holiday — no students/teachers
Feb 15: In-service — no students
March 15-19: Spring break
March 22: In-service — no students
April 2: Holiday — no students/teachers
May 18: Last day
May 21: Parent conferences
Maryville City
July 24: Registration
July 30: First day of classes
Sept 7: Holiday
Oct 5-9: Fall break
Oct 12: Intervention and enrichment
Oct 13: Professional development — no students
Nov 3: Schools closed
Nov 25: Professional development — no students
Nov 26-27: Thanksgiving break
Dec 15: Last day for students before winter break
Dec 17 to Jan 3: Winter break
Jan 4: Professional development — no students
Jan 18: Holiday
Feb 15: Professional development — no students
March 11-12: Intervention and enrichment; or Snow make-up days, if needed
March 15-19: Spring break
April 2: Holiday
May 20: Last day for students
May 22: Administrative day
May 24 to Jun 30: Intervention and enrichment
