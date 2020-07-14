Alcoa City

July 22: First day of school

Aug 6: Professional development — no students

Sept 7: Holiday

Sept 28 to Oct 9: Fall break

Nov 3: Professional development — no students

Nov 25: Professional development (banking day) — no students

Nov 26-27: Holiday

Dec 21 to Jan 1: Winter break

Jan 4: Professional development — no students

Jan 18: Holiday

Feb 15: Holiday

March 8-12: Spring break

April 2: Holiday

May 13: Last day for students

Blount County

July 24: Registration

July 29: First day students

Aug 6: Election day — no students/teachers

Sept 7: Holiday — no students/teachers

Sept 8: In service — no students

Oct 5-9: Fall break

Oct 12: In-service — no students

Nov 3: Election day — no students/teachers

Nov 11: Holiday — no students/teachers

Nov 25-27: Thanksgiving break

Dec 21-23: Winter break

Jan 1: Holiday — no students/teachers

Jan 4: Administrative day — no students

Jan 18: Holiday — no students/teachers

Feb 15: In-service — no students

March 15-19: Spring break

March 22: In-service — no students

April 2: Holiday — no students/teachers

May 18: Last day

May 21: Parent conferences

Maryville City

July 24: Registration

July 30: First day of classes

Sept 7: Holiday

Oct 5-9: Fall break

Oct 12: Intervention and enrichment

Oct 13: Professional development — no students

Nov 3: Schools closed

Nov 25: Professional development — no students

Nov 26-27: Thanksgiving break

Dec 15: Last day for students before winter break

Dec 17 to Jan 3: Winter break

Jan 4: Professional development — no students

Jan 18: Holiday

Feb 15: Professional development — no students

March 11-12: Intervention and enrichment; or Snow make-up days, if needed

March 15-19: Spring break

April 2: Holiday

May 20: Last day for students

May 22: Administrative day

May 24 to Jun 30: Intervention and enrichment

