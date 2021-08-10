Sophomore Eli Burchfield, who saw time on the offensive line as a freshman in 2020 has impressed the coaching staff so far in fall camp. “Eli Burchfield, a sophomore lineman who is just really a day and night difference then what he was as a freshman,” coach Gary Rankin said. “He’s got a chance to be a great, great lineman before he leaves here.”

Rankin is expecting big things from Alcoa’s QB room. The unit returns senior quarterback Caden Buckles and junior Zach Lunsford, both of which bring a plethora of experience to the position.

Camden Burden, one of the anchors of Alcoa’s vaunted 2020 defense is gone. The Tornadoes will look to replace the outside linebacker that was in on 48 tackles (eight for loss) and two sacks.

Alcoa is two failed fourth-down attempts near midfield away from defeating county rival Maryville for the second time in three seasons a year ago. The Tornadoes will get an opportunity to avenge that loss when they host the Rebels at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.

BY THE NUMBERS

8: Alcoa’s defense shutout opponents in eight of its 15 games last season and allowed no more than 14 points in every other contest.

26: The Tornadoes had 26 takeaways (14 interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries) in 2020.

6: Alcoa has won six-straight state championships since 2015 and have only failed to win a state title six times in the last 20 years.