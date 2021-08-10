The roster might change, but the expectations are constant for Alcoa. While the Tornadoes were still celebrating a sixth-straight state championship win in 2020, head coach Gary Rankin was tasked with introducing that championship standard to a crop of young talent that he is expecting to contribute to the pursuit of another title in 2021.
Before the calendar turned to August, Rankin saw those players already responding positively to the expectations and standards of his Tornado program, thanks in part to the leadership of the seniors.
“We’ve responded so far in practice and in summer workouts,” Rankin told The Daily Times. “We had great attendance. We had great work in our pre-fall program. We’ll see when the games start, but right now, this has been a great group of seniors. We lost some great, great football players last year but we always lose great players and other teams in the state lose great football players.
“We hope our tradition and the way we do things, some of these kids will stand up and we’ve told them that it’s time for some of you to be those guys. You’re the guy now, be that guy, and I think that some of them have done that.”
Some of those losses included reigning Daily Times Offensive Player of the Year Ahmaudd Sankey, who accounted for more than 1,100 yards and 20 touchdowns, and Brayden Anderson, who caught 35 passes for 714 yards and nine scores for Alcoa in that championship run.
Despite the departure of those players and their production heading into a new season, Rankin isn’t using it as an excuse. Instead, he expects other players, including running back Jordan Harris, who ran for 297 yards and five touchdowns as a junior in 2020, to pick up where they left off.
“Cam Burden, (Isiah) Cox, ‘Tank’ (Ronald Jackson),
Taharin (Sudderth) are a couple of guys that hit the college level,” Rankin said. “We had a good, good senior class last year and one of the best senior classes we’ve ever had here. But you know, that’s over, and these new kids have got to step up. I’ve been really pleased with what they’ve done.”
There is reason for optimism on offense, where the Tornadoes are set to return senior quarterback Caden Buckles. Buckles, who transferred to Alcoa from Knoxville Catholic ahead of the 2020 season, sat out most of the championship campaign before making his Tornadoes debut in a state quarterfinal win against Gatlinburg-Pittman. In three games of action, Buckles tossed for 256 yards and a touchdown, then collected the BlueCross Bowl MVP.
After Alcoa rotated quarterbacks throughout the season between Zach Lunsford, Cam Burden and California transfer Safdar McCrary, Rankin is ready for consistency at the position and has been pleased so far with both Buckles and Lunsford.
Lunsford saw the most playing time among the two last season with 111 completions for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore.
“It’s always important,” Rankin said. “If you don’t have consistency there, it’s the same way with a starting pitcher in baseball, if you don’t have consistency there, you’re going to have some problems there from time to time. But I think our guys have been consistent. Buckles has been consistent and so has Lunsford. You’ve got to have that at the position.”
For Buckles, knowing he’ll be available in Week 1 against Rhea County on Aug. 20 has made a difference in his preparation compared to where he was in the pecking order in fall camp last year.
“I really only had three weeks last year,” Buckles said. “But my mentality was that I had to practice as hard as I could because you never know. There were so many things that were uncertain that I just had to stay ready at all times. The only difference in my preparation now is I got to get my body ready for 15 games.”
A quarterback can also only be as good as his offensive line, and Rankin is high on the position group that carries a next-man-up tradition of paving the way into defenses no matter the opponent’s classification. This edition of the offensive line is headlined by juniors Lance Williams and Bubba Jeffries, both of whom hold offers from SEC programs.
“Our offensive line can be a strength for us,” Rankin said. “I think our offensive line can be one of the best in the state. We had two starters out (in preseason scrimmage against McCallie on July 30) and still played pretty good. That was really, really encouraging to have two really good offensive lineman out not playing and still able to do what we did.”
As good as Alcoa was at scoring, it was the Tornadoes defense that stole the headlines the past two seasons.
The defense pitched eight shutouts in 15 games, including a 35-0 performance in the state championship game against Milan, and Alcoa gave up 14 points or less in every other game. The Tornadoes lost a lot of that personnel including Sudderth, Burden, Grey Carroll and Braxton Baumann, but Rankin is optimistic in the replacements, many of whom saw lots of second-half action preserving those shutouts.
“Our losses were pretty heavy on defense,” Rankin said. “We’re trying to shore up that side of it. The defensive line is a work in progress, they’re going to get better each week. It’s been a good fall so far. ... We’re still scrambling a little bit on defense and trying to find who goes where on the defensive line, but when the time comes I think we’ll be fine on defense.”
Major Newman also stars for Alcoa on defense and came up with 33 tackles and 12 tackles for loss at defensive back last season. Like Rankin, he thinks the players around him will step up just like the players before them did.
“I think the guys this year will need to find their own identity,” Newman said. “Last year it was expected of Cam Burden and Grey Carrol to make plays. It was expected of Isiah (Cox) and Brayden (Anderson) to make plays, so I think once some of our guys realize that they can be that dominant force, we’ll be fine.”
— Noah Taylor, sports writer
