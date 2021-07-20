BLOUNT COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER
233 Currie Ave., Maryville: The shelter holds both stray and surrendered pets and euthanizes them only if absolutely necessary. Stray animals will be held at the shelter for a minimum of three days, but animals with tags will be held for five days to give owners a chance to claim them. After the holding period, the animals are available for adoption. 865-980-6244.
BLOUNT COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
1005 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: A nonprofit organization aimed at making Blount County a no-kill community by building and supporting a safe shelter for dogs and cats. www.blountcountyhumanesociety.org or call 865-382-7652.
ANIMAL RESCUE NETWORKS
AdoptAPet.com: The Animal Rescue and Fostering Networks in Maryville is the East Tennessee branch of a national pet adoption agency. The group facilitates pet adoption and fostering. The adoption process includes an application with a veterinary or character reference. More information: www.adoptapet.com.
SOME LOCAL LAWS
All dogs must be on a leash when in a public area, park or public property where signs are posted requiring a leash.
Noisy dogs are prohibited. Noisy dogs are defined as “any dog which disturbs the peace and quiet of others by loud and frequent barking, whining or howling. A dog shall be deemed in violation of this section if it barks, whines or howls continuously for a period in excess of one hour and fifteen minutes.”
Dogs and cats are not allowed in any room where food is prepared, processed, stored, sold or consumed in any restaurant or other food service establishment located in Blount County.
The owner of any stray animal wearing a tag that’s picked up by animal control will be notified and have to claim their pet within five days or the pet will be put up for adoption. Any stray animal picked up by animal control without a tag can be adopted after three days.
The owner of stray hunting dogs with tags will be notified and have 24 hours to pick the dog up and pay a fee if the dog hasn’t been spayed or neutered.
Fines for breaking any of the above, or additional, county laws range from $50 to $500.
