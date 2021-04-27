As temperatures warm and days stretch longer, tourists pour into Great Smoky Mountains National Park for the chance to witness nature’s beauty, including the varied wildlife that make their home here.
The black bear is one of those giants of nature. The population is estimated at 1,500 in the national park, including Tennessee and North Carolina. There’s a decent chance trekkers to Cades Cove and the trails that make up this most-visited national park will lay eyes on one.
But nestled among the secluded forest of Townsend is another place black bears might end up: Appalachian Bear Rescue is a nonprofit that takes in injured or orphaned black bear cubs. Some who come as temporary residents have been orphaned when their mother gets struck and killed by a car; some are found wandering alone, struggling to find food for themselves. They often are covered in mites and ticks, have skin infections, and are malnourished and weak.
It’s a scene that plays out not only in GSMNP but in other wildlife areas as well. ABR takes in needy bears from across the nation. The bears get the best of care from curators and also veterinarians at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. Once the small creatures gain their strength and survival skills, they are released back into the wild from whence they came to get a second chance at life.
Last year was one of the most trying for ABR as it had bears continuously for almost 24 months. There was not a single day during that period that this nonprofit didn’t have at least one injured or orphaned baby bear under its care. The first to arrive during that period was Hartley, on Feb. 14, 2019; he was a tiny emaciated and furless cub who likely wouldn’t have survived one more day had wildlife officials not intervened. Hartley came from Kentucky.
He spent months at the care facility and was released in May 2019.
Bears or no bears, COVID-19 presented its own challenges.
The year 2020 “was very challenging for almost everyone,” said Dana Dodd, executive director for ABR. “We have a small staff and a big responsibility to care for our cubs. We knew that if any one of us got sick, it was likely everyone would get sick. We couldn’t take a chance that we would have no one to care for the bears.”
ABR took action early in 2020 to physically distance themselves. Each curator was given his or her own work space. Space was converted into office space. A new tiny home became a home office. All have been wearing masks.
“When we are in close proximity to bears, our curators now wear respirators,” Dodd added. The six curators include Coy Blair, Matthew Wilson, Quanah Allen, Janet Dalton, Tom Faulkner and Terry Elmore.
The most heartwarming story that unfolded in 2021 arguably is about a momma bear that had made her den in the tight crawlspace of a Sevier County cabin. The homeowner discovered the huge bear, which was thought to be a male. It was frightened off, only for wildlife officials to then discover the bear was female and left behind three tiny cubs.
Those female cubs, still with their eyes closed, had to be removed and taken to ABR after it was determined the momma wasn’t coming back. ABR placed them inside its bear nursery and began feeding them every few hours.
Then something miraculous happened: The momma bear returned for her cubs the next day. Once ABR was informed, wildlife officials took the babies back and lowered them into a hole at the crawlspace. Momma scooped them to her.
The homeowner was thankful this female bear returned: Cubs have their best chance when raised by their own mothers. The man even decided to let her stay as long as she wanted. He said he would clean up and make any repairs once she had left with her babies.
The bears who have been nurtured and turned back out into the wild over the recent past have names like Marmalade, Clover, Aralia, Juniper, Lavender and Indigo. Some have arrived here from Louisiana and Kentucky, while others were found much closer to home.
ABR was founded in 1996 and has taken in more than 300 bears. There are some exceptions to the success stories. Some end up having to be euthanized because of the severity of their injuries or illnesses. The most recent ones were Chicory and Sycamore. The numbers pale when compared to the success rate, however.
This facility isn’t open to the public. These wild inhabitants are provided as little interaction with people as possible. They live in outdoor enclosures that have large trees for climbing and hiding, shelter, water pools and plenty of food. There are four such outdoor enclosures used as temporary lodging for the guests.
ABR has a nursery for the tiniest bears and also indoor enclosures for bears that aren’t ready to experience the challenges of outdoor living. That might be an injury or infection that makes them too weak to do much other than eat and rest.
Thanks to security cameras, eyes are on these guests 24/7. Curators are on-site around the clock.
ABR knows it can receive a call at any time about a bear cub in need. There were no bears present in early March, so volunteers and curators have been busy getting the premises ready for another season of bears.
Soil testing has been done and new plants and trees are going in. After almost two years of constant bear habitation, the environment is in need of some TLC, Dodd said.
“Bears are rough on the enclosure areas,” Dodd said. “They beat down vegetation and wreck saplings. We repaired and improved our platform and hammock structures. We are also tilling as much of the soil as possible, burning the soil, and planting seeds and plants to encourage more understory growth. The fire will serve to kill any parasite eggs, etc. We are working hard to improve our ABR ecosystem.”
People around the world keep up with ABR’s progress and its bears through Facebook, with more than 205,000 followers. They are also on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. There is also a visitor center in Trillium Cove, which has been closed for months due to the pandemic. The nonprofit does hold events to provide education opportunities and also fundraise.
This year, ABR will celebrate its 25th anniversary and events are planned, both in person and virtual, Dodd said.
It can be tough not knowing if you will have six bears or 30 in one year, Dodd explained. She said the facility can hold up to 40 bears at any one time. The goal is always to give the best care and the best chance at new life in the wild. The property is being readied for whatever comes.
