Permanent residents of Great Smoky Mountains National Park include deer, elk, turkey, wild hogs, river otters, trout and several species of birds — but it is the mighty black bear most people come to see as visitors to these mountains of East Tennessee and North Carolina.
Estimations are there are at least 1,500 of the bears in the national park; come at the right time, like spring as mommas and babies emerge from their dens, and you will likely get a glimpse.
Just outside the park, is another place these park residents may end up. Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend is a nonprofit that takes in injured or orphaned black bear cubs. Some who end up here have been orphaned after their mother gets struck by a car; some are found wandering alone, emaciated and in search of food. Their true journeys aren’t known.
What matters is the rehabilitation facility, located in Townsend, takes them in. The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine gives the arrivals thorough medical exams to determine if there are any broken bones, diseases, ticks or other health concerns. Once that is done, the small bears are loaded up for transport to ABR where they will get the chance to heal and then return to the wilds from whence they came.
The first arrival to ABR in 2022 was a 6-week-old male cub from Cocke County who was given the name Peace. Given that he was so small and needy for a mom, ABR officials made the decision to try and foster the tiny male cub with an adult female who they knew was denning nearby with her own young. She was one of the bears in the area wearing a tracking device so her location was known by park officials.
Curators took Peace to the den and placed him near the entrance using a catch pole so as not to alert the adult bear there were humans present. She spotted the helpless cub at her door and scooped him up.
Peace was successfully fostered, gaining a new family that day back in March.
The next bear taking up residence this year is Tartan, another male black bear. He is a yearling, born in January of 2021, but was not with his mother when found, and well below the weight he should have been. ABR can only surmise that he somehow got separated from his mom and had been out on his own for a while.
This temporary guest was placed into one of ABR’s wild enclosures, complete with trees to climb, watering hole and climbing platform. Food is scattered randomly in the space at different times so bears continue to learn how to forage; that’s because all of the bears who end up here are only here for the time it takes them to heal from any injuries and get healthy again. Their final destination is the forests in the wild.
It was estimated that Tartan will be ready for release in June or July when berries should be plentiful in the wild.
In all, ABR took in 11 bears in 2021. They were named Hops, Barley, Bourbon, Lemon Drop, Cosmo, Prost, Cheers, India, Stout, Porter and Bud. They were all successfully returned to their natural habitat. Free in the wild to roam and grow old.
The last of the 2021 bears were released in December. Then ABR got busy, fast. That’s because they never know when the next bear will arrive, and they have lots of cleanup and repair to do.
Dana Dodd, executive director for ABR, said this year her facility is also building an additional wild enclosure, which will be the fifth.
“Phase 1 of building enclosure 5 is complete,” Dodd said in mid-April. “That means that two sides of four of the new enclosure are complete. In addition to the fencing, we’ve removed sick and dead trees and pine trees from the new enclosure and surrounding area. Those trees would fall in a wind storm and take out our new fencing. The other two sides will require another maintenance season and more fundraising efforts.”
That’s because the other two sides must be built, from scratch, Dodd explained. Estimates are it will cost about $200,000 to complete the fencing.
Renovations are being made to the Cub House, which is where many of the young bears start out at ABR before being released into one of the wild enclosures. A new block building is complete, along with the concrete floor, Dodd said. “We have to put the roof on the structure and do electrical and water to finish up,” she said. Richardson Construction is the contractor.
Cameras have been in place at this facility for years so staff can monitor the bears 24/7. But recently they were replaced with newer ones that can zoom in on the bears to check on breathing and whether or not medications have been consumed. With the other cameras, there were places the bears remained out of view, Dodd said.
All of this caretaking is done with four curators and three interns on staff. The closest facility that does work similar to ABR is located in Virginia, but it is a multi-species wildlife rescue, Dodd said. They do work with bears.
And while a majority of bears come from Tennessee and Kentucky, others have arrived here from Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Louisiana. Bears from Tennessee that end up at ABR originally come from the Great Smoky Mountains, Big South Fork, Cumberland Gap and Blue Ridge Parkway.
ABR continues to look at the best ways to care for its houseguests. The center is situated on 65 acres, with room to expand.
“Our current buildings and enclosures are located on about 25 acres of the 65-acre tract,” Dodd said. “First, we have to finish Enclosure 5. Enclosure 5 will add a two-acre enclosure to the mix. Completing the enclosure will double the amount of wild enclosure space that we currently have.”
As for long-range plans, Dodd said there are many. Curator Tori will soon begin work on her master’s degree at Clemson University.
She will focus on human dimensions in wildlife management, with specific focus on human-bear interactions in coastal South Carolina.
Kim Delozier works closely with members of local communities to promote BearWise Tennessee initiatives. ABR is the official partner of BearWise Tennessee.
ABR’s management team has been in talks with state agencies in other regions of the country to see how it might assist them with orphaned and injured young bears.
With the number of visitors to Great Smoky Mountains exceeding that of all other national parks each year, Dodd said bear encounters are not rare. She said everyone needs to realize they are wild animals and they will protect themselves and their young when feeling vulnerable.
“When you see a young animal that seems to be in distress, let a wildlife official know about it,” she said. “Never approach a wild animal or pick up a wild animal. Mother bears sometimes leave their cubs for periods of time. They tell their cubs to stay up a tree and to keep quiet, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the cubs listen to their mother bear. Cubs might come down the tree and might cry. Those cub activities don’t necessarily indicate that a cub is orphaned.
“Wildlife officials will wait to give the mother bear time to come back,” Dodd continued. “She usually will. If we act too quickly, we might orphan a cub that isn’t actually orphaned. We work hard to never do that. On our best day, ABR is no comparison to a mother bear.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.