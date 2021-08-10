The TSSAA has released proposed districts and regions for football, basketball, softball and baseball for the 2021-23 seasons. The new regions and districts are based on reclassification by enrollment and also incorporate new classifications for various sports, the most noticeable the addition of a fourth class for public schools in basketball, baseball and softball.
These alignments are slated to take effect this school year and stand for two years until they are revisited again by TSSAA and its board of control. Schools were permitted to appeal where they were placed when the TSSAA’s Board of Control met in Murfreesboro to approve districts and regions for all sports for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
For football, Maryville remains in Region 2-6A, along with Bradley Central and Cleveland, while Bearden, Farragut and Hardin Valley join the group. William Blount was originally in the region, but won its appeal to move to Region 1-6A.
The Governors join Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, Jefferson County, Morristown East and West Ridge — a new school in Blountville granted TSSAA membership after Sullivan County Schools consolidated the schools at Sullivan Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South.
“I thought it was a common sense appeal because having seven teams in Region 2 and four teams in Region 1 never made any sense, and even when they added West Ridge earlier in the day, seven and five still didn’t make a lot of sense,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “Six and six is much easier to schedule because you can preset every region game for Weeks 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11. It made sense, and I’m glad TSSAA made that decision.”
Heritage drops down to Class 5A where the Mountaineers will be placed in Region 2-5A to join Cocke County, Knoxville Central, Knoxville Halls, Sevier County and Knoxville West.
Alcoa’s football team remains in Region 2-3A with Austin-East, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Kingston, Northview Academy and Pigeon Forge. Union County rounds out the region, replacing Scott.
Greenback’s region slate remains the same in Region 2-1A with Coalfield, Harriman, Jellico, Midway, Oakdale, Oliver Springs and Sunbright.
Seymour dropped from Class 5A to 4A, slotting into Region 1-4A with Elizabethton, Grainger, Greeneville, Sullivan East and Volunteer.
The changes for The King’s Academy in Division II-A East Region were Donelson Christian Academy and Mt. Juliet Christian moving to the Middle Region, the loss of Ezell-Harding and Concord Christian and the addition of Lakeway Christian and Webb — Bell Buckle.
For baseball, basketball and softball, Heritage, Maryville and William Blount moved from District 4-AAA to District 4-AAAA, along with Bearden, Farragut and Hardin Valley.
Alcoa switches from District 4-AA to District 2-AA with Cumberland Gap, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Pigeon Forge and Union County.
Greenback’s baseball, softball and basketball teams move from District 2-A to District 4-A with Harriman, Midway, Oakdale, Rockwood and Tennessee School for Deaf.
Seymour’s baseball, softball and basketball teams transition from District 2-AAA to District 3-AAA with Carter, Gibbs and Northview Academy.
