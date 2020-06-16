The Great Smoky Mountains National Park draws visitors from all over the world, and provides great RV camping opportunities for those looking for a place to relax while enjoying the natural areas of Townsend and taking in the town’s history.
Barbara Johnson, co-owner of Big Meadow Family Campground, 8215 Cedar Creek Road, said the area is a great place to escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life.
“Well, (the Townsend area) is publicized as the quiet side of the smokies. Even though it’s a quote, it’s wrong. There is only one traffic light here,” Barbara Johnson said. “It’s a laid-back community that specializes in the historical value that the mountains have to offer.”
In Cades Cove, some historical buildings such as barns and homesteads still stand, and the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center and Little River Railroad & Lumber Company Museum both document the area’s history.
Big Meadow Family Campground received the 2019 National Park of the Year Award for campgrounds by the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds. The Townsend campground competed for the honor even though it has fewer than 100 sites.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by the premier RV association in the country,” Barbara’s husband and campground co-owner Malcolm Johnson said in a November 2019 news release. “It’s our passion and dream to provide the finest camping experience we can, and our loyal customer base supports this.”
This is the second time Big Meadow received the distinction, having been named by NARVC as the 2013 National Small Park of the Year. Big Meadow Family Campground is open year round and hosts groups and events.
While the campground has received many accolades, Barbara Johnson said the biggest reward is just staying in business for 25 years.
“You know what? It’s really fun,” Barbara Johnson said in a phone interview. “We enjoy our business. A majority of the campground’s customers are repeat business.”
She enjoys hearing what the RVers have done in the past few months while they’ve been away. This year though, Barbara Johnson is hearing about canceled vacation plans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the RVers are still coming to Townsend for recreation because RV camping is an activity that still can be done while keeping away from other people.
“It’s the perfect place to social distance: You have your own space, and you can go out when you want,” Barbara Johnson said. “What better way to social distance than to be in your own RV.”
The Johnsons have worked hard at maintaining and improving their business ever since the couple decided to open an RV park after Malcolm retired from the banking business in May 1995.
The Johnsons grew up in Blount County, but spent six years away so Malcolm Johnson could pursue university studies. However, it was their interest in opening and operating a campground that subsequently drew them back to Townsend.
Their son, Greg, works alongside his parents as one of the Big Meadow owners. His twin sons: Mason and Matthew, now 17, have been helping run the site since they were 10 years old. Now that the twins are getting older, they’re taking more responsibilities running the campground.
Besides their campground, the Johnsons also operate an RV storage facility that allows visitors to leave their campers onsite when they travel home. When they return, they find their RVs set up, connected and ready for mountain relaxation. The twins are now setting up those campers as part of their responsibilities.
The family owners add something new to the campground every year. The additions have included level concrete pull-through slabs for the RVs; upgraded water, sewage, electrical and internet amenities; a climate-controlled bath house; children’s play areas; and a park for family pets.
This year, the campground expanded its storage, and added items to the campground store, which offers everything that’s needed for RV camping as well as souvenirs of the Smokies.
