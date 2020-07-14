The Blount County Public Library: The library serves as a community gathering place, providing public access to computers and other technology (including hot spot rental for off-site internet access) as well as events providing information, services and entertainment for all ages. A library card provides access to digital e-books and audiobooks (through R.E.A.D.S.), online databases for noncredit courses, business research, language classes, HeritageQuest genealogy research and more — from any internet-connected computer.
ADDRESS: 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville
HOURS: 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and Closed on Sunday.
Website: www.blountlibrary.org.
