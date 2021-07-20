BLOUNT PARTNERSHIP: The Blount Partnership is an organization alliance with the common goal of improving the area’s economic base. The partnership includes the Economic Development Board of Blount County, the Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority and the Blount County Chamber of Commerce. While each organization is governed separately by a different board of directors, they share office space, resources and staff.
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: The Kiwanis Club founded the Blount County Chamber of Commerce in 1920. As the community has grown, so has the chamber, which now boasts more than 1,000 members. The Blount chamber seeks to give members access to information and business resources to help create a productive, prosperous economic community. The Blount chamber operates under a 12-member board.
Phone: 865-983-2241
Website: www.blountchamber.com
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BOARD: The primary economic development agency in Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County seeks to promote the assets of the Innovation Valley to business decision-makers, to create awareness of issues that could potentially impact the local economy and to provide support to businesses to help guarantee their viability in Blount County.
Phone: 865-983-2241
Website: www.blountindustry.com
SMTDA: The Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority handles marketing tourism decisions for Blount County. The group gets its funding from the hotel-motel tax and is directed by a 10-member board composed of governmental representatives from Alcoa, Blount County, Maryville and Townsend, as well as the Blount County Chamber of Commerce, residents and business owners.
Phone: 800-525-6834
Website: www.smokymountains.org
