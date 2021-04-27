The gravel pathway through the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center village weaves between buildings ranging from an underground moonshine distillery to a small white church.
As Richard Way, a passionate volunteer for the center, walks from building to building, he tells one story after another about the origin of a cast iron stove or a fun riddle he always asks kids who visit the Townsend attraction.
Way was one of the community members who contributed to the Heritage Center’s existence by developing the idea and donating some of the land 15 years ago.
Digging into the past
“How can this barn have been in two countries, two states and three counties, but never moved?” Way asks children who visit on school trips or with families.
The answer: Over the centuries, a British territory became the United States, North Carolina developed a border that created the state of Tennessee and county lines shifted.
The history held at the center goes back much further than the Revolutionary War. University of Tennessee archaeologists unearthed items dating as far back as 9000 B.C. during the Townsend Archaeology Project from 1999 to 2001.
The state paid for research to excavate when, during the expansion of West Lamar Alexander Parkway and state Highway 73, workers found old pottery vessels and other traces of human habitation of the region.
“There’s such a wealth of antiques and collectibles and heirlooms from here in the community,” said Logan Hull, center director of operations. “It all came together to tell the complete story of what life was like in this region going back as far as you can.”
From idea to museum
A little more than half of the total startup funding was provided by the state, but the rest came from private grants and donations.
Louise Presley is another volunteer who did a lot of work to create the Heritage Center. When she and other members of an educational guild got involved, “It was a piece of dirt and a blueprint,” she said.
She takes pride in what the center has become and even has an extra-large photo album kept there with pictures showing the people and work it took to cultivate an idea into a large museum.
The guild did a lot of fundraising, which Presley still does, to develop the center. She hopes that it will continue to grow, as it has over the years. What was once a couple of buildings is now a large collection of historical structures.
“It was really a community effort to create a resource in their hometown,” center Executive Director Brent Lambert said. “They created something as a lasting remembrance of the various peoples and cultures who came before.”
Community members donated items that had been passed down in their families. The community’s desire played a large role in creating the center and keeping it open over the past year. Membership dues have made up most of the income since schools stopped going on field trips during the pandemic.
Hands-on history
Beth Sutton, center curator of education, said about 5,000 students, teachers and chaperones were coming to the center each year before COVID-19.
“(W)e ... take the city kids to the country, because now everything is so citified,” Presley said, “and it gives kids a chance to see how people lived before there was air conditioning and heat in the house or a stove to cook on.”
Staff engage children in history with hands-on learning. There is a horse-drawn cart in the transportation section of the museum with fake bags of flour, quilts, clothes and other items pioneer families may have brought with them to travel. A piece of white cardboard with a piano drawn on it is one of the kids’ favorite items.
While on tour, their guide will have them fill the cart with all the items they think are necessary to survive a long trip, but they have to keep it at a weight a horse would be able to pull. Way said the piano is always the first item to go in and the first item to come out when the cart is overweight by several hundred pounds.
“These kids are doing things,” Sutton said. “There’s very little adult talk to them. We set it up, and they really do make butter, or sweep out a cabin, or shoot blow guns.”
In the cabin where children learn how to do chores, Way tells a story about how a man carried a cast iron stove on his back from Maryville to Townsend. It took four men to carry it inside the building it is in now.
In the cabin across the gravel way, he tells the origin of the old saying, “sleep tight and don’t let the bed bugs bite.” It was shortened to a small phrase so children would remember to pull their mattress strings tight and wear flannel so bed bugs couldn’t bite through.
Sutton is confident that after the pandemic, the program will continue to grow. The center has COVID safety precautions in place and already has begun booking field trips for the next academic year.
There was a winter heritage event at the end of January with history re-enactors, flintlock gun demonstrations, a blacksmith and live music. Lambert and Hull said it may have been the best event they’ve ever had.
Last year the center held open-hearth cooking demonstrations that the staff hopes to continue as business returns to normal. At Christmas in the village last December there were about a half-dozen living history people cooking, spinning, weaving and telling stories.
“Luckily, we have that outdoor space where we can spread out and still get your museum visit in,” Hull said. “So, we’ve been very fortunate with that.”
Without the outdoor space and contributions from the community, Lambert wasn’t confident that the center would have been able to remain open during the past year.
He is grateful for a community that is willing to engage with the center through fundraising and membership, in what he calls “a labor of love.”
One of Presley’s most famous fundraisers is pickles. She has never profited from them and has gained a reputation for the recipe she refuses to give out — until her funeral, she jokes.
“I’m known across Tennessee as the ‘Tennessee Pickle Lady,’” Presley said, “because I make warm, sweet pickles.”
Some people paid hundreds of dollars for one jar. One large batch of pickles raised thousands of dollars for the Heritage Center.
The support the community puts in the center could not be contained in a single jar, nor even a whole batch.
